Star Wars News: The Mandalorian and Grogu Anticipated Box Office Performance and Rotten Tomatoes Score

Describes the anticipated box office performance and Rotten Tomatoes score of The Mandalorian and Grogu, a Star Wars movie released in recent times and different from Disney+'s The Mandalorian series. Provides details on the movie's planned domestic and global releases and comparison with past Star Wars movies.

The first Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, aiming for a solid box-office debut after half a decade of absence, predicts $90 million in three days and $100 million in four days domestically.

Despite carrying a lower budget (reported $165 million vs. $275 million for Solo), it's in the same range as the underperforming Solo. The Mandalorian and Grogu received a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than some prequels, but not as high as the highly acclaimed series on Disney+. The series holds an 90% score.

The movie's plot and character development, including potential spoilers, were analyzed with a Star Wars quiz on Collider, revealing the alignment and personality of favorite Force users





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