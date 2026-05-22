Star Wars News

A variety of news focused on the Star Wars franchise, including highlights from Maul - Shadow Lord, The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Empire Strikes Back, and a Force user quiz.

2026 has been an excellent year for Star Wars fans so far, particularly with the launch of Maul — Shadow Lord, the first Disney Plus series of the year.

The show prominently features the Sith Lord, bringing him to the forefront after his appearance as a supporting character in The Phantom Menace. Disney has already picked up Maul for a second season, and Sam Witwer, the leading actor, confirmed that work on Season 2 is underway. The Mandalorian and Grogu, a standalone film set within the Star Wars universe, continues the story begun on Disney Plus and has been playing in theaters since its release.

Jon Favreau, the writer/director, ensured it is accessible to all, making it enjoyable for both long-time fans and new ones. The Empire Strikes Back, released 46 years ago, is often considered the best Star Wars movie. It holds the distinction of grossing $550 million worldwide and is one of the top 10 most-watched titles on Disney Plus in over 30 countries, still captivating fans globally.

Fans can take a Star Wars quiz, revealing which Force user they align with based on their answers to ten questions about emotions, authority, distraction, connection to the Force, training, combat, compassion, attachment, decision-making, and intensity





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Star Wars Maul - Shadow Lord The Mandalorian And Grogu The Empire Strikes Back Force User Quiz Quiz

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