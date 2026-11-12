Star Wars Marvel Hope Assembles Gets Midnight Release January 13 2027

Kevin Smith and David Marquez lead the Star Wars Marvel Hope Assembles crossover midnight release on January 13 2027. Retailers have until November 23 to order this major Marvel and Lucasfilm event.

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing have officially confirmed that the highly anticipated crossover event Star Wars Marvel Hope Assembles #1 will receive a midnight release at comic book stores on January 13 2027. This special edition marks the first time the two legendary franchises collide in print. The release is designed to draw new and longtime fans into local retail shops through an exclusive early-access event.

Kevin Smith has positioned this project as a major retail driver. He describes the project as a number 75 moment for casual fans who recognize characters like Captain America and Darth Vader. Smith believes this crossover has the potential to attract a wide demographic including individuals who may have lost touch with the hobby over the decades.

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Comic book retailers are being given a strategic advantage to stock the issue effectively. They can read a full copy of the first issue before placing their orders. This helps them gauge demand and customer interest accurately before committing to inventory levels.

The final order cut-off date for retailers to submit their orders to distributors is set for November 23. This deadline allows ample time for logistics and planning ahead of the January event. Shops have several months to plan their displays and promotional activities.

Kevin Smith who is also a comic book retailer himself through his shop Secret Stash in New Jersey is increasing his own order quantities. He believes the crossover has the potential to attract a wide demographic. The midnight release format ensures that stores open late on Tuesday January 12 2027 can sell the comics immediately as the clock strikes midnight.

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The issue is priced at $5.99 and carries the specific release date of January 13 2027. Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with this groundbreaking series. The five-issue limited series brings together iconic characters from both universes.

The narrative promises significant interactions between fan favorites from both universes. Luke Skywalker and Peter Parker share a notable relationship journey with Peter Parker acting as a massive Star Wars fan. Kamala Khan also known as Ms Marvel from New Jersey is depicted as an even bigger fan than Spider-Man.

Readers should also look out for dynamic moments between Thanos and Han Solo. There is also a complex frenemy relationship between Doctor Doom and Darth Vader. Kevin Smith has provided specific narrative teases without revealing major spoilers.

David Marquez brings his extensive artistic experience to the project ensuring that the visual spectacle matches the narrative ambition. The collaboration between Marvel and Lucasfilm Publishing demonstrates a commitment to honoring the legacy of both brands while innovating their presentation.

The involvement of Kevin Smith as both a writer and retailer adds a unique layer of authenticity to the campaign. The success of this midnight release could set a new standard for future crossover events and franchise collaborations.

Online communities and social media platforms are buzzing with speculation and excitement about the crossover. The announcement of Kevin Smith and David Marquez as the creative team has generated significant positive feedback from long-time fans of both creators.

The emphasis on character-driven stories such as the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Peter Parker adds emotional depth to the spectacle. Kamala Khan's role as a fan within the story provides a relatable entry point for younger readers.

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The detailed information provided by Marvel and Lucasfilm helps retailers stock appropriately for the expected demand. With the order cut-off on November 23 shops have several months to plan their displays. The focus on a strong opening issue sets the tone for the entire five-issue limited series.

Fans across the globe are expected to participate in the midnight release events at various locations. The digital and physical marketing campaigns are designed to build hype well before the November 23 order deadline.

The anticipation for the first meeting of Captain America and Darth Vader underscores the massive appeal of this specific crossover concept. Retailers are encouraged to prepare for increased foot traffic and potential sell-outs given the high-profile nature of the event.

The combination of a midnight release party atmosphere and a compelling crossover story creates a perfect storm for retail success. The detailed planning by both Marvel and Lucasfilm highlights the strategic importance of this launch in the broader comic book industry calendar.

The Star Wars Marvel Hope Assembles series represents a bold step in crossover storytelling. The five-issue structure allows for a complete narrative arc while maintaining enough tension to keep readers engaged.

The midnight release on January 13 2027 is just the beginning of what promises to be a landmark year for comic book collectors and fans of both Marvel and Star Wars. The global nature of the comic book community means that interest extends far beyond North America.

The successful execution of this midnight release could redefine how major crossover events are handled in the future. This event is poised to be a cultural touchstone for the anniversary of Star Wars and a testament to the enduring popularity of the Marvel Universe.