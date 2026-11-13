Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Returns to Xbox PC Platform

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is available on Xbox PC. These backward compatibility ports replace Steam mods but offer cross-play access for fans awaiting the remake.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords have officially returned to digital storefronts on the Xbox PC platform. This release allows gamers to revisit the legendary role-playing games through Xbox's backward compatibility infrastructure. The titles are now accessible to players who own a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, expanding the availability of these classic BioWare-developed adventures.

Availability Details and Pricing

Both titles are priced at $9.99 each on the Xbox digital storefront. This pricing structure makes the re-release accessible to new players and nostalgic fans alike. The inclusion of these two specific games marks a significant update to the Xbox backward compatibility library on PC. It provides a straightforward purchase option for those who wish to experience the original narrative arcs without third-party storefronts.

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Port Mechanics and Platform Differences

The current versions available on PC are direct ports of the Xbox console versions rather than the original PC ports. This technical distinction is crucial for players accustomed to previous iterations of the game. Unlike the Steam versions, these latest releases do not support modding. Mod support on the Steam versions has historically allowed the community to enhance graphics, fix bugs, and improve the overall gameplay experience. Consequently, the Xbox ports will not have the same mod support moving forward.

Cross-Platform Integration Benefits

Despite the lack of modding, these releases support Xbox Play Anywhere functionality. This feature allows players to access the same digital license on both Xbox consoles and PC. Such integration ensures that progress and purchases are synchronized across devices. It offers convenience for users who play across multiple hardware platforms within the Microsoft ecosystem.

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Expanded Star Wars Game Library

Star Wars fans have received several older titles through Xbox's latest PC releases for its backward compatibility library. The broader update includes Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Jedi Starfighter. These additions complement the return of the Knights of the Old Republic titles. They provide a more comprehensive catalog of Star Wars interactive media for PC users.

Context Regarding the Upcoming Remake

The return of these classic RPGs coincides with anticipation for The Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Originally announced nearly five years ago, the remake has seen few updates in recent times. Fans will welcome the return of the classics while they wait for the remake to eventually launch. The current availability serves as a bridge for enthusiasts eager to re-engage with the original storyline. It maintains community interest in the franchise during the long development cycle of the reboot.