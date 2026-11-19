Disney Store unveils the K-2SO Premium Electronic Head with light-up elements, lights and sounds, and movie-accurate character phrases.

Disney Store unveils the Star Wars K-2SO Premium Electronic Head, inspired by the fan-favorite Rogue One droid. Part of the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, the replica features detailed sculpting and removable panels.

Touch activation triggers movie-accurate K-2SO phrases while his eyes light up in blue and white LEDs. Priced at $119.99, the Star Wars collectible includes a built-in display base and authentic Imperial droid design. Clear off some shelf space because your new best friend is on the way, as the Disney Store has unveiled some brand-new Star Wars collectibles. Inspired by the reprogrammed Imperial security droid from, K-2SO comes to life with a brand-new Premium Electronic Head replica.

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Originally an Imperial security droid, K-2SO was reprogrammed by the Rebel Alliance and became a loyal companion to Cassian Andor. He is well known for his sarcastic personality and intimidating appearance, making the droid a fan favorite. Released as part of Disney's Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, this detailed K-2SO replica features light-up elements and sculpted inner workings of the droid.

Movie-accurate character phrases can also be activated by a touch sensor, and his display base is part of his upper body. Star Wars fans can purchase the K-2SO Premium Electronic Head right now through the"A reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K-2SO is now loyal to the Alliance but, with his stature and glowing blue eyes, he can still seem quite intimidating standing in a Rebel base.

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Now this K-2SO Premium Electronic Head with lights and sounds can be a striking addition to your Star Wars collection. Touch the sensor to hear movie-accurate phrases and to see his eyes light up blue and white. Part of the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, created in unique partnership with Lucasfilm for utmost authenticity, this highly detailed model celebrates the courageous droid.

A must for the serious collector, K-2SO should slip as easily into your home as he can infiltrate Imperial outposts.

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