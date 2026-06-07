Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: An Unofficial Remaster Showcase Reveals Stunning Possibilities

This news article discusses an unofficial remaster of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by a YouTuber, FA GAMEZ, showcasing the game with enhanced visuals on PlayStation 5 Pro. The recording captures the full campaign with 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, showcasing the game's capabilities and potential for a next-gen remaster. Fans can now enjoy the game with even better graphics, reinforcing its enduring appeal and setting the stage for future Star Wars titles in the franchise.

First released back in 2019 by Respawn Entertainment and taking place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tells the story of Cas Kestis, a Padawan who finds himself the target of the Galactic Empire.

Now hunted across the galaxy by Imperial Inquisitors, the young Padawan must finish his training, battle the demons of his past, and also rebuild the fallen Jedi Order. Upon its launch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received positive reviews, with praise for its combat, characters, performance, and world design.

However, it was no stranger to a few technological issues in the first few months of its lifespan. Luckily, patches were soon introduced and now Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has bagged itself multiple awards and nominations. As such, a sequel titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor followed in 2023.

With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now celebrating its 7th anniversary, one YouTuber has given us an example of what a next-gen remaster could look like and, whilst there is no denying that the beloved action-adventure game already stands the test of time, a simple upgrade makes the Star Wars title look better than ever before. The unofficial remaster comes courtesy of FA GAMEZ, who posted the full campaign for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on their YouTube channel.

However, the recording was taken from the PlayStation 5 Pro with 4K and 60fps settings, truly pushing the limits of the game's capabilities, and the results are stunning. Now that the dust has settled on the technical issues plaguing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it is the perfect time to play the game, especially as you can dive straight into its Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel.

Here at Screen Rant, we awarded Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a 6/10, with reviewer Mansoor Mithaiwala claiming it was"only good because it's Star Wars.

" All in all, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the Star Wars game that Star Wars fans deserved. Respawn Entertainment knew what they needed to do in order to meet expectations, but that's all they did. Jedi: Fallen Order meets but doesn't exceed expectations. Players will have seen better gameplay, better animations, and better graphics elsewhere, but it's the story that makes the 20+ hours worth it.

On top of that, using the lightsaber in this game is truly satisfying. With the Star Wars franchise being far from over, with movies, television shows, and video games surely in the pipeline, now is the perfect opportunity to get caught up and experience the journey of Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. 6/10 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Like Follow Followed Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 82/100 Critics Rec: 83% Released November 11, 2019 ESRB t Developer Respawn Entertainment Publisher Respawn Entertainment Engine Unreal Engine 4 3 Images Close Genre Action Powered by Expand Collapse





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