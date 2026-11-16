Fuse Games announces a 2027 update for Star Wars Galactic Racer adding local split-screen multiplayer. The Free Play mode supports up to four players competing in chaotic sci-fi racing.

Fuse Games has confirmed that Star Wars Galactic Racer will receive a significant update in 2027 introducing split-screen local multiplayer. This addition addresses long-standing fan requests for offline competitive play within the title. The developer announced the change via a social media post on Bluesky after reviewing player feedback since the game launched in early October 2026.

Free Play Mode Mechanics and Setup

The upcoming split-screen feature will be integrated into a new Free Play mode designed to eliminate progression restrictions. This mode allows players to customize every aspect of their racing session. Users can select specific vehicles, characters, planets, and tracks for their matches. The setup supports both solo races against AI opponents and local multiplayer sessions for up to three additional players.

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Visual organization of the split-screen interface has been prioritized by the development team. Fuse Games shared images demonstrating how user interface elements will adjust to accommodate multiple displays. The screen layout divides to place distinct racing views in each corner ensuring maximum visibility during chaotic competitions. This technical adjustment aims to maintain clarity even during high-speed collisions.

Stakeholder Demand for Local Competition

Star Wars Galactic Racer has received positive reviews for its absurdly fast speed and chaotic sci-fi racing mechanics. Players have praised the unique scale of the title within the iconic universe. Despite this acclaim the multiplayer component required substantial improvement according to community feedback. Fans expressed a strong desire for more opportunities to race friends in various vehicles.

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Local multiplayer features have become rare in modern game releases. Many popular genres rely heavily on thriving online scenes instead of offline cooperation. However racing games have historically benefited from local play as party experiences. Competing together on fast-paced circuits has long been a staple of the genre. The split-screen update finally delivers on these traditional expectations for fans.

Impact on Replayability and Difficulty

Free Play mode serves practical purposes beyond casual competition with friends. Players can use the feature to practice on various planets and tracks. This allows users to familiarize themselves with environmental conditions that cause difficulties in the main story. Memorizing tracks and identifying shortcuts becomes essential for mastering the game mechanics.

The game is known for its deep racing mechanics and unapologetic difficulty levels. Small modifiers can significantly impact race outcomes. Unique qualities of each in-game world change how players must approach specific circuits. The addition of local play vastly expands the replay potential for those trying to overcome these challenges.

Future Content and Expansion Prospects

The introduction of local multiplayer may influence future development plans for the title. Critics have noted that the game is currently light on content. Adding split-screen functionality provides a boost that could help secure support for downloadable content. Fuse Games may consider expanding the roster with new vehicles or entirely new maps.

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One major request from the community involves adding extra planets with multiple race tracks. New story circuits would also be welcomed by dedicated players. The 2027 update aims to be just the beginning of ongoing improvements. Online multiplayer remains a core feature but local play addresses a critical gap in the experience.