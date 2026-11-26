Star Wars Galactic Racer offers a 2-hour free trial on Xbox and a PS5 subscription trial. A 20% discount runs until December 1 alongside new content updates.

Players eager to experience Star Wars: Galactic Racer can now access the title through new promotional offers and trial periods. Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode have introduced a two-hour free trial for the racing adventure game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This trial allows users to explore all game modes without an initial financial commitment. The move provides a low-risk opportunity for fans to test the gameplay mechanics before purchasing the full version.

Accessing the Trial on Consoles

The availability of the free trial varies significantly between major gaming platforms. While Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can download and play the trial immediately, PlayStation 5 owners face a different requirement. Accessing the trial on PlayStation 5 requires an active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. This subscription barrier makes the Xbox platform the more convenient and accessible choice for those wishing to sample the game. The trial covers the entirety of the game content for the specified time limit.

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Discount Sale and Content Updates

Alongside the trial period, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is undergoing its first major post-launch discount. A twenty percent price reduction is now active across Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam digital storefronts. This sale is scheduled to conclude on December 1. The timing aligns with a significant content update set to launch in December. This update will introduce both free and premium features, including character key rebinding and private multiplayer lobbies. New free podracer content includes two characters, two events, and eight scenarios.

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Premium Additions and Award Nominations

The December update will also introduce four new premium speeders. These vehicles draw inspiration from Solo and The Mandalorian series. Specific patch notes and release dates for these additions remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Galactic Racer has received recognition in the industry. The game holds nominations for Best Sports/Racing Game and Best Audio Design at The Game Awards 2026. The winners for these categories will be announced during the live broadcast on December 10. This nomination highlights the critical reception of the game since its October 6, 2026 release.

Game Specifications and Final Verdict

Developed by Fuse Games, the title supports single-player and online multiplayer modes. It features cross-platform play capabilities for connected users. The game has garnered an 8/10 rating from reviewers. Critics praise its high-speed racing and the eccentric charm of the Star Wars universe. The alien character Biddy Blas has also gained viral attention. Players on platforms without trial access can still review extensive online footage. The combination of discounted pricing, content updates, and award buzz positions the game as a notable release of the year.