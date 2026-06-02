Star Wars Franchise in Crisis as 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Disappoints at Box Office

The Star Wars franchise is facing a major crisis as 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' disappoints in its opening box office, with a 70% collapse in revenues. Despite its high production and marketing costs, the movie is expected to lose a substantial amount of money for Disney. This comes as a surprise, given the franchise's previous success, and raises concerns about the future of the series.
The Star Wars franchise is facing a major crisis as 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' disappoints in its opening box office , with a 70% collapse in revenues.
Despite its high production and marketing costs, the movie is expected to lose a substantial amount of money for Disney. This comes as a surprise, given the franchise's previous success, and raises concerns about the future of the series.
Meanwhile, other movies are performing well, with low-budget films beating out the Star Wars movie in box office results. The Mandalorian and Grogu's disappointing performance has sparked a debate about the state of modern filmmaking and the need for a coherent plan for the series. The movie's failure to set up a cohesive storyline and its unrealistic plot have been cited as major issues.
As a result, Disney may be facing a significant loss on the movie, potentially exceeding $100 million. The failure of The Mandalorian and Grogu has also sparked a discussion about the role of social media in promoting movies and the impact of online reviews on box office results
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