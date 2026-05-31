Star Wars Film Sees Sharp Second-Weekend Drop Amid Horror Competition

The Mandalorian and Grogu suffered a steep 70% box office decline in its second weekend, slipping to third place due to the unexpected success of two horror films that captured its target youth audience.

The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, experienced a significant second-weekend box office decline, falling to third place domestically. This drop of nearly 70% was larger than Solo 's infamous drop and is attributed to competition from two horror hits, Obsession and Backrooms , which drew away younger audiences-the very demographic this Star Wars entry targeted.

The movie opened with a respectable $98 million over the extended Memorial Day weekend and, despite mixed reviews and the horror competition, is still on track to surpass $200 million domestically, aided by a relatively modest $165 million production budget compared to Solo's $275 million plus





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Star Wars The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office Horror Films Obsession Backrooms Solo Second Weekend Drop

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