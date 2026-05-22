Star Wars Film Rankings: The Best and Worst of the Theatrical Features

A ranking of all the Star Wars theatrical features, excluding direct-to-TV films. The ranking is guaranteed to make some fans scream 'NOOOOoooooo!' like a devastated Anakin Skywalker.

is almost 50 years old. For half a century this galaxy filled with Jedi and Sith, Rebels and Empires, has proven an endless source of fascination and sometimes unhealthy fixation.

Although it's gone through periods of inactivity, it always seems to return like the Jedi — most recently in 2026's is the best? And, maybe more contentiously, which one is the worst? Today at ScreenCrush we're ranking them all. Or at least we're ranking all the theatrical features; none of the direct-to-TV (or video) films are included.

(Apologies, That would be like comparing apples to orange-flavored poop. No one wants that. Without further ado, here's a ranking guaranteed to make at least a few of you scream 'NOOOOoooooo!

' like a devastated Anakin Skywalker right after he's shoved into an unwieldy suit of black armor. If you hate our list like you hate sand, we're very sorry. At least it's not coarse, rough, and irritating!

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Earned Less On Opening Day Than 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Review: This Is the Way You Turn a Season of TV Into a Solid But Unremarkable Feature 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Review: This Is the Way You Turn a Season of TV Into a Solid But Unremarkable Feature 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Early Reviews Praise the Visuals and the Action, But Also Wonder If It's Maybe a TV Show on the Big Screen Fans Aren't Feeling This 'Mandalorian and Grogu' Promotional 'Family Guy' Crossove





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Star Wars Film Rankings Theatrical Features Direct-To-TV Films The Mandalorian And Grogu Solo: A Star Wars Story The Mandalorian And Grogu's Opening Day Earnin The Mandalorian And Grogu's Review The Mandalorian And Grogu's Early Reviews The Mandalorian And Grogu's Promotional 'Famil

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