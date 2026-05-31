The latest Star Wars film has been met with disappointment from fans, who are criticizing the creative decisions made by the film's team. The film's portrayal of the Mandalorian character has been a subject of controversy, with some fans expressing disappointment that the character is not queer.

The second weekend gross of the latest Star Wars film will likely land at around $23 million, placing its ten-day total at approximately $135 million.

The film's portrayal of the Mandalorian character has been a subject of controversy, with some fans expressing disappointment that the character is not queer. This issue stems from the creative decisions made by former Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and her successor, Dave Filoni. Kennedy's tenure was marked by her emphasis on diversity and representation, which some critics argue led to a watering down of the Star Wars brand.

The film's poor reception has been compared to the stillborn prequels created by George Lucas two decades ago. Disney's refusal to acknowledge the film's shortcomings has been met with frustration from fans and shareholders alike. The controversy surrounding the film serves as a reminder of the politics that often underlie creative decisions in the entertainment industry.

The Mandalorian character's lack of queer representation has been a point of contention, with some fans feeling that the film's creative team has prioritized politics over artistic vision. The issue has sparked a wider debate about the role of politics in filmmaking and the importance of artistic freedom





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