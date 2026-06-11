Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic to be Written by Sci-Fi Author J.S. Dewes

Renowned science fiction novelist J.S. Dewes joins the development of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a spiritual successor to the beloved Knights of the Old Republic.

The Star Wars galaxy is currently experiencing a massive expansion across various media formats, from streaming series to cinematic ventures, but some of the most passionate anticipation is reserved for the world of interactive entertainment.

One of the most exciting developments in recent news is the announcement that a new project, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, is moving forward in its development phase. This upcoming video game is being positioned as a spiritual successor to the legendary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a title that first captured the imaginations of millions of players over two decades ago.

For many fans, the original Knights of the Old Republic represents the pinnacle of Star Wars storytelling in gaming, blending deep character customization, complex moral choices, and a rich narrative that expanded the lore of the universe far beyond the events of the main films. Adding a significant layer of anticipation to this project is the reveal of the lead writer. J.S.

Dewes, a highly respected name in the modern science fiction literary world, has been brought on board to pen the script for Fate of the Old Republic. Dewes is perhaps best known for her gripping The Divide trilogy, a series of novels that explores the far reaches of space and the complexities of human survival in hostile environments.

Starting with The Last Watch in 2021, followed by The Exiled Fleet and culminating in 2024 with The Relentless Legion, Dewes has proven her ability to construct intricate worlds and compelling characters on a galactic scale. Her expertise in military science fiction and high-stakes space opera makes her an ideal choice to handle the sprawling conflicts and political intrigues that define the Old Republic era.

In a heartfelt announcement shared via her own website, Dewes expressed an overwhelming amount of excitement about joining the project. She spoke warmly of the creative team she has joined, describing them as some of the kindest and most supportive people she has ever encountered. Perhaps most relatably for the fanbase, she admitted that her inner fangirl is thriving, suggesting that the game will be written by someone who truly understands and loves the source material.

While the project does not yet have an official release date, the addition of a writer of Dewes' caliber suggests that the narrative is now taking center stage in the production process. The concept of a spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic opens up a plethora of possibilities for the developers.

Fans are hopeful that Fate of the Old Republic will return to the deep role-playing elements that made the original so beloved, including a robust morality system where the player's choices significantly impact the state of the galaxy and their own character's alignment. The Old Republic era provides a perfect canvas for this, as it is a time of total war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire, allowing for stories of betrayal, redemption, and the thin line between light and dark.

Furthermore, the movement toward hiring established novelists to write video game narratives reflects a broader industry trend. As games become more cinematic and story-driven, the need for professional dramatists and world-builders has increased. By bringing in a writer like J.S. Dewes, the developers are signaling that Fate of the Old Republic will be more than just an action game; it will be a narrative experience designed to stand alongside the greatest stories told in the Star Wars mythos.

While the world waits for a trailer or a release window, the confirmation of Dewes' involvement provides a strong foundation of confidence that the legacy of the Old Republic is in capable hands





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