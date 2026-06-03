Star Wars Fans Excited for Upcoming Movie with New Adventures in Outer Rim

Star Wars fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming movie set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, with the return of a legendary squadron action sequence in The Mandalorian & Grogu being a key element of their excitement.

Star Wars : The Mandalorian & Grogu Has Some Solid New Republic Squadron Action One of my favorite moments in The Mandalorian & Grogu is early on in the first act, during the opening credits sequence.

Heavily inspired by Top Gun, the opening credits see the multiple X-Wings and Y-Wings that make up Adelphi Squadron returning to base at sunrise. With New Republic starfighters landing with crews and pilots prepping for ongoing patrols of the Outer Rim, the entire sequence is incredibly cool, especially as Ludwig Göransson's Mandalorian theme plays on the big screen for the first time.

While the opening sequence is by far one of my favorite scenes in the entire movie, it's also worth noting that the film doubles down with Adelphi Squadron in the final act as well. With less than a full year away, Star Wars: Starfighter is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Gosling as the movie's key lead. Other notable actors in the cast include Flynn Gray, Amy Adams, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Matt Smith, and Daniel Ings.

While not much has been revealed so far, it's been confirmed that the new movie will be set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, making Starfighter the furthest movie on the official Star Wars timeline yet. Keeping that in mind, a key sequence in The Mandalorian & Grogu has been very excited for the next Star Wars movie from Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Has Some Solid New Republic Squadron Action One of my favorite moments in The Mandalorian & Grogu is early on in the first act, during the opening credits sequence. With the multiple X-Wings and Y-Wings that make up Adelphi Squadron returning to base at sunrise.

With New Republic starfighters landing with crews and pilots prepping for ongoing patrols of the Outer Rim, the entire sequence is incredibly cool, especially as Ludwig Göransson's Mandalorian theme plays on the big screen for the first time. The Mandalorian & Grogu Has Some Solid New Republic Squadron Action One of my favorite moments in The Mandalorian & Grogu is early on in the first act, during the opening credits sequence.

With the multiple X-Wings and Y-Wings that make up Adelphi Squadron returning to base at sunrise. With New Republic starfighters landing with crews and pilots prepping for ongoing patrols of the Outer Rim, the entire sequence is incredibly cool, especially as Ludwig Göransson's Mandalorian theme plays on the big screen for the first time





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Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu New Republic Squadron Action Adelphi Squadron Starfighter Adventures In Outer Rim Ludwig Göransson's Mandalorian Theme

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