Star Wars Fans Celebrate New Series, Film Performance, and Museum Exhibit

A deep dive into the latest Star Wars developments, from the record-breaking success of Maul - Shadow Lord to the underwhelming box office of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the unveiling of a major museum exhibition dedicated to the saga's visual legacy.

Star Wars fans are experiencing an exciting year with multiple new releases and announcements. The Disney+ series Maul - Shadow Lord has received critical acclaim, earning a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and securing a second season before the first even premiered.

Lead actor Sam Witwer confirmed that production on Season 2 is already underway, promising a short wait between seasons. Additionally, the franchise returned to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, but despite high expectations, the film is on track to become the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever, even underperforming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

However, fans have another reason to celebrate: the Lucasfilm Museum of Narrative Arts has announced Star Wars in Motion, the museum's first cinematic exhibit, set to open on September 22 in honor of May the Fourth. This exhibition will showcase designs of vehicles, props, and illustrations from the first six Star Wars episodes, alongside other storytelling artifacts from human history, including sculptures, paintings, photography, comics, and films





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Star Wars Maul - Shadow Lord The Mandalorian And Grogu Lucasfilm Museum Star Wars In Motion Disney+ Series Box Office George Lucas

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