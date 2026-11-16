Marvel's Star Wars Fall of Kylo Ren #4 features Kylo Ren and Tava Ren hunting an assassin droid on Zagrya while the Knights of Ren fracture internally.

The fourth issue of the Star Wars comic series titled The Fall of Kylo Ren brings the narrative to the dangerous planet of Zagrya. This storyline focuses on Kylo Ren and Tava Ren as they pursue a relentless assassin droid that threatens their lives. The plot thickens as the Knights of Ren begin to turn against one another during this crisis.

Kylo and Tava Ren Droid Pursuit

Kylo Ren and Tava Ren are racing to solve the mystery surrounding a relentless assassin droid. Their investigation leads them directly to the deadly world of Zagrya. The narrative establishes that these two characters are the primary figures attempting to uncover the truth about the machine.

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The assassin droid is described as relentless and unreasoning for emotional organic beings. It serves as the central antagonist driving the action in this specific issue. The characters must navigate the dangers of Zagrya while facing this mechanical threat.

Knights of Ren Internal Conflict

The Knights of Ren face their darkest hour on the planet Zagrya. During this period, the group turns on one of its own members. This internal betrayal creates a tense atmosphere within the ranks of the knights.

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The question of who will survive the battle between the knights remains a key point of suspense. The narrative suggests that the group is fracturing under pressure. This conflict adds a layer of personal danger beyond the external threat of the droid.

Comic Specifications and Variants

The physical comic book has dimensions of 6.58 inches wide by 10.21 inches high. The thickness is 0.04 inches, which equals 0.1 centimeters. The weight is listed as 2 ounces or 62 grams.

A 1:25 variant cover by Dave Dorman is available for $4.99 US. The standard retail price is also noted. The product code for the issue is 759606210602. A carton contains 200 copies of the issue.