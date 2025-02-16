Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo is shaping up to be a spectacular event with a star-studded lineup. Fans can expect sneak peeks at upcoming projects, announcements of new series and films, and engaging discussions with prominent Star Wars alumni.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 is quickly approaching in April, and the lineup of Star Wars names attached to the Tokyo , Japan event is already generating excitement. Star Wars Celebration, a nearly annual event dedicated to celebrating everything from a galaxy far, far away, is anticipated to offer fans sneak peeks at upcoming projects like Andor season 2, and The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

Alongside these glimpses into the future, attendees can anticipate announcements regarding new series, films, and more. The event also promises insightful discussions and panels featuring a roster of prominent Star Wars alumni, including actors, directors, writers, and artists who have contributed to the franchise's rich history. Fans eager to meet their favorite stars will have the opportunity to engage with personalities such as Ahmed Best, known for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks and Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm's Senior Vice President and Executive Design Director, Anthony Daniels, the iconic voice behind C-3PO, and Rosario Dawson, who brought Ahsoka Tano to life in live-action.Ahmed Best, despite facing unwarranted criticism for his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks, has since found redemption by playing Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian. Fans eagerly await the possibility of his return to the Star Wars universe, while Doug Chiang, a key figure in the franchise's visual aesthetics, will undoubtedly share fascinating insights into his work on renowned projects like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Anthony Daniels, a veteran of the Star Wars saga, will continue to charm audiences with his portrayal of the beloved C-3PO, and Rosario Dawson's presence as Ahsoka Tano promises to fuel anticipation for the upcoming season of her Disney+ series.





