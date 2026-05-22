Star Wars breaks a tradition, but for an important reason

Lucasfilm, the parent company of Disney and Star Wars, has decided to not have an opening crawl in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ TV shows and subsequent live-action Star Wars films. This move may signify a shift, albeit tentative, in storytelling style and production method.

Star Wars breaks a tradition with no opening crawl , for a key reason. George Lucas first introduced Star Wars with an opening scroll, a technique that brought audiences up to speed in a thrilling, movie-like way.

Lucasfilm strayed from this tradition, purposefully leaving viewers in the dark, in order to raise the stakes and differentiate between the Skywalker saga and anthology films. Kathleen Kennedy, the then-president of Lucasfilm, suggested that the opening crawl was a distinction point between big-screen and small-screen releases.

However, these expectations were not met in the Disney+ TV shows, despite the studio's intentions. Rather than an opening crawl, Kennedy stated that the crawl is only for big-screen releases and will return for those. It is unclear whether this decision signifies a shift to a different Star Wars storytelling model





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Star Wars Disney+ TV Shows New Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Opening Crawl Skywalker Saga Anthology Films Differentiation

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