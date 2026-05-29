Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein BelievesClone Wars Helped Save Franchise

Ashley Eckstein explains why The Clone Wars' success saved the Star Wars franchise and helped sweeten Disney's interest in Lucasfilm.

Ashley Eckstein explains why The Clone Wars' success saved the Star Wars franchise and helped sweeten Disney's interest in Lucasfilm. Ashley Eckstein says Star Wars: The Clone Wars kept the franchise alive when fans thought Star Wars was over.

She believes The Clone Wars proved Star Wars still had power, helping pave the way for Disney’s Lucasfilm buy. Eckstein argues The Clone Wars success helped open the door for modern Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian. , the animated series that saw multiple homes since its premiere in 2008, with runs on Cartoon Network, Netflix, and Disney+ spanning seven seasons and 133 episodes.

At the same time, the voice actress came across a revelation that her series might have been the foot in the door, the franchise needed before its second wind when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. Speaking at the MCM Expo atreunion panel, the star opened up about how the series success allowed Disney to see the viability of the franchise for its current output of content.

Ashley Eckstein Explains How The Clone Wars Saved Star Wars for Disney's Interest and Purchase "For us, it's easy to forget, but when 'Clone Wars' was on the air, there was no other 'Star Wars.

' We thought 'Star Wars' was done," the Ahsoka Tano actress said . "This was before Disney bought it, and we were the only thing on the air… Without the success of 'Clone Wars,' we might not be seeing 'Mandalorian,' 'Boba Fett,' et cetera.

" The actress voiced the role for all seven seasons and reprised it for several animated Star Wars projects under Disney, includingWith Filoni now COO and President of Lucasfilm, the current slew of live-action projects has integrated his original animated series characters into live-action, including the biggest non-Lucas creationI’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 15 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.

Ashley Eckstein explains why The Clone Wars' success saved the Star Wars franchise and helped sweeten Disney's interest in Lucasfilm. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EPs Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman tried to pitch William Shatner returning to revisit a TOS classic. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke answers whether Annie/Starlight and Hughie's child, Robin, will be the second naturally-born supe after Ryan.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Showrunner Erica Messer previews Season 19 and discusses building on Zach Gilford's Voit, guest stars, and more. The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke reveals why he regretted killing Elizabeth Shue's Madelyn Stillwell and Rob Benedict's Splinter. The Hunting Wives' Dermot Mulroney teases that the writers are already"cooking up" a third season, with Season 2 set for later this year.

Ashley Eckstein explains why The Clone Wars' success saved the Star Wars franchise and helped sweeten Disney's interest in Lucasfilm. There's a lot going on at the Doctor Who website, including Kate Lethbrigde-Stewart, UNIT Commander-in-Chief, under attack from the Wire. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: ABC/FCC, Rick and Morty, X-Men '97, The Pitt, The Boys: Vought Rising, Ghosts, South Park, and more! Warner Bros. has shared two new TV spots for Supergirl.

One focuses on Kara's origins, while the other focuses on Krem of the Yellow Hills. Here's why Evil Morty getting his butt beat badly during the opener to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 makes him deadlier than ever. With the season finale hitting the streamer tonight, here's a look at what's ahead with HBO Max and Richard Gadd's Half Man.





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Mandalorian and Grohu Ends 49-Year-Old Star Wars Movie TraditionAfter nearly five decades, The Mandalorian and Grogu has discontinued the classic opening crawl tradition in Star Wars films, signaling a shift in how the franchise honors its legacy while embracing new storytelling methods on Disney+.

Read more »

49-Year-Old Star Wars Trading Card Box Just Sold For Over $25,000The Force is strong with this sale.

Read more »

Ahsoka Season 2 Costs Significantly Less Than Recent Star Wars Projects, Signaling Shift to Sustainable BudgetsReports indicate that Ahsoka Season 2 was produced at a roughly 30% lower cost than The Acolyte, suggesting Disney+ and Lucasfilm are moving toward more financially cautious productions. This shift away from expensive CGI-heavy projects could allow for greater creative focus on storytelling and practical effects, potentially revitalizing the franchise in the streaming era.

Read more »

Star Wars Battlefront Fans Eagerly Anticipate What Era or Eras Star Wars Battlefront 3 Might ExploreStar Wars Battlefront fans are eagerly anticipating what era or eras Star Wars Battlefront 3 might explore, and a unanimous opinion is that restricting the game to a single era would be a mistake. Fans are also eager to see DLC expansions for other Star Wars games, and the possibilities for what Star Wars Battlefront 3 might feature are endless.

Read more »