Star Wars and the Revenge of Midterms

A Star Wars-inspired take on Trump's midterm setbacks, MAGA, Gen Z, online extremism, and the dark side of America's political culture.

The big and beautiful Blue Wave did its thing, as expected. Texas is to be neglected. Should Trump pack his bags? Not necessarily, but he should reflect on his legacy like never before.

What could it be? I can think of one word in particular. Thanks to Trump, we can freely use the R-word. Talking about Texas, is there anyone else who’s been more enthusiastic about it than Joe Rogan?

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Free at last, free at last, thank Trump, Joe Rogan is free to say retards, at last. I’m paraphrasing, but not exaggerating. Feel free to fact-check me. I can ask ChatGPT to find me episodes where Rogan considers the liberation of retardation as one of the “great culture victories.

” I can, but I won’t.

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“ignores the terrible hurt” the slur causes people with disabilities. “This is not a victory,” she wrote on X, prompting more than 8,000 replies from supporters and detractors alike. “It is a regression. ” Joe isn’t the only one.

Asmongold also likes to use and defend that word a lot. This one I won’t paraphrase. I have to be precise:If that’s not a retarted thing to think or say or both, I don’t know what is. You can’t choose to deal with a mental disability, but you can choose not to be a racist.

My heart goes out to our favorite rocketman:the word in response to a Finnish researcher who called Musk the “largest spreader of disinformation in human history. ” Use of the slur more than doubled on X, the platform Musk owns, in the two days after he made that January post, researchers from Montclair State UniversityThe Empire Strikes Back Only Gen Zs James Sexton, who’s the world’s most famous divorce lawyer, had one of his many brilliant takes on Gen Zs.

I’m paraphrasing. They like to give new names to old things that already exist. Aura for charisma, and so on. They’re rediscovering and renaming the world.

It was about time for Hayden Christensen to be rehabilitated. Anakin Skywalker couldn’t save MAGA in the midterms, but there’s always A New Hope for Trump’s third term. What are we doing? Where are we going?

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If you stay too long and dig too deep into the manosphere, one day you may realize that Sharia Law is the logical outcome. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a Jedi. I also wanted to write my version of an open letter to Arthur C. Clarke. I had an idea of sending him a cradle toy with a small monolith instead of a baby.

In my letter, I’d explain that we shouldn’t go to the stars unless we explore our home planet first. Exploring and fixing. Unlike Asmongold, I think we have more pressing old matters than building new rockets. Star Wars Gen Z edition is tempting.

I understand. George Carlin had something else in mind when he said: “It's a big club and you ain't in it. ” Fascism is a small club, and you better not be in it. I respect the visual appeal of the Empire’s Hugo Boss vibe, but as a Slav and subhuman according to Nazi racial ideology, I have to accept diversity and inclusion of the Rebels as a lesser evil.

My grandfather took part in liberating a concentration camp in my hometown without second thoughts. He knew that after Jews and Roma, there would be more room for other subhumans. Anakin memes are all fun and games until you realize the scope of extremist problems. Anakin and younglings.

Order 66. Build rockets. F… retards and Africans. Can you imagine what’s going to happen when Gen Z rediscovers Battlestar Galactica? Trans Cylon vibes and our tribes.