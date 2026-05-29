'Star Wars' and 'Jurassic World' Director Gareth Edwards Is All for AI in Filmmaking

The man who also made 'The Creator' and 'Godzilla' enthusiastically endorsed the technology at a recent event.

said at an event this week that he is excited about using generative AI in filmmaking but, of course, has a few caveats.

“I can’t see a reason why you wouldn’t become interested in this stuff as a filmmaker,” Edwards said at an Amazon event called “AI on the Lot” in Los Angeles, according to. “It’s so clearly a tool that might be up there with the camera. It’s going to be better than CGI. I’m excited.

I hope you are. ”The director did go on to explain that, at least, he doesn’t want to use it in the film itself. Just in its development.

“It has no taste whatsoever,” Edwards continued. “It is a fucking genius at helping you. I view it like having a second-unit director who is a billionaire on acid. Like, it’ll do anything you ask, not a problem.

Sometimes it’ll batshit crazy. And you’ll give it notes, and it’ll be like, ‘I don’t do notes. I’ll just do something totally different. ’ But it’s worth it.

” Is it though? Is it really worth it? Where is it getting those ideas from, we wonder? Is it stealing them from original movies like, we don’t know,“It’s only good for iteration and discovering what the movie should be, and then once you know what it is, go in and start making it your movie,” Edwards added.

Oh, okay. We’re sure that’s where it would stop. At least Edwards is right in that he admits that neither he nor anyone else really knows what the future of AI holds.

“We don’t know where it’s going to go,” he said. “I think anybody saying they know exactly what’s going to happen over the next five years is just a liar. ” But most people who make movies would say that stealing ideas from others to help you come up with new ideas isn’t the best. Even if it’s happening through a computer program.

Or maybe we’re just being short-sighted. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Sam Altman Would Like the Record to Show AI Will Not Take Your Job





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