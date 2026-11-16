Star Wars Actress Tina Simmons Dies, Tributes Pour In

Veteran actress Tina Simmons, known for Return of the Jedi and James Bond films, has died. Friends and fans remember her beloved career and warmth at conventions.

Long-time actress and stunt double Tina Simmons has passed away, prompting an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans across the entertainment industry. Friends and industry insiders are remembering her as a beloved figure whose career spanned decades of British and international film and television productions.

Beloved Star Wars and Bond Performer

Tina Simmons is widely recognized for her memorable appearance in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, where she portrayed a Rebel Technician. This role cemented her place in the hearts of sci-fi enthusiasts worldwide. Her contribution to the Star Wars franchise is fondly remembered by the global fanbase as a significant part of the film's rich visual tapestry.

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Beyond the galaxy far, far away, Simmons enjoyed a prolific career in the James Bond series. She appeared in multiple entries as an uncredited character, including roles in Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Die Another Day, and No Time to Die. Her versatility allowed her to portray diverse figures, from a German Woman in Circus to a Spectre Member.

Extensive Film and Television Resume

Simmons worked on numerous major blockbusters and franchises, showcasing her range as a performer. Her film credits include Superman III and IV, Supergirl, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Little Shop of Horrors, The Dark Knight, and Mission: Impossible. These roles demonstrated her ability to adapt to various genres and high-profile productions.

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On British television, she became a familiar face to millions of viewers. Her television credits feature appearances in beloved institutions such as Doctor Who, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses, The Bill, and Minder. These roles highlighted her talent for bringing characters to life in some of the UK's most enduring series.

Tributes From Friends and Fan Groups

Fellow actress and Bond girl Madeline Smith, who had been friends with Simmons for almost 60 years, expressed her devastation upon hearing the news. Smith described Simmons as a dear soul, noting their friendship likely began in 1968. She shared her sorrow over the circumstances, stating it was cruel to die alone and hoped for information regarding a celebration of her life.

Fan group The Bearded Trio, which celebrates the works of John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas, also paid tribute. They described Simmons as a truly beloved figure in the TV and film community. Her presence at fan conventions in recent years was marked by warmth and engaging behind-the-scenes stories, making her a favorite among attendees.

Stand-In Work and Professional Legacy

Away from her on-screen appearances, Simmons worked as a stand-in and double for some of Hollywood's biggest stars. These included Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Miranda Richardson, Gemma Jones, and Ellen Greene. She was also Britt Ekland's stand-in in The Man with the Golden Gun, further demonstrating her integral role behind the scenes.

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Colleagues remembered her as an absolute joy to be around, professional, and gracious. Her deep appreciation for fans who kept her film memories alive endeared her to those she met. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable career that touched many lives through her work and personal interactions.