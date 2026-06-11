Star Wars Actor Temuera Morrison Hopes to Return as Bounty Hunter in Future, Jason Momoa Shares Prop Choice That Saved His Life in Supergirl, and More

The news text covers various topics such as Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison's desire to return as the bounty hunter in the future, Jason Momoa's prop choice that saved his life in Supergirl, the director's cut version of a divisive 2008 sci-fi movie on Disney+, a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite's next major role, Amy Adams' thriller series on Apple TV, and the first trailer for David Ayer's Heart of the Beast.

The Mandalorian and Grogu actor Temuera Morrison expressed his desire to appear in the Star Wars series, and he hoped to return as the armored bounty hunter in the future.

He also mentioned that the show's reception and the lack of updates about a second season made him feel his time as the bounty hunter had run its course. Jason Momoa revealed a prop choice saved his life in Supergirl. Disney+ is expanding its library with the director's cut version of a divisive 2008 sci-fi movie from 20th Century Fox.

ComingSoon is excited to host a The Furious poster giveaway to celebrate the acclaimed action movie arriving in theaters this week. A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite just landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention. Amy Adams' new thriller series has made a strong start on Apple TV, attracting significant viewer interest shortly after its release.

The first trailer for David Ayer's Heart of the Beast shows Brad Pitt and his loyal companion surviving the Alaskan wilderness. The Mandalorian and Grogu has lost the box office battle to a surprising contender, and its chance of becoming profitable at the box office becomes even slimmer after its latest weekend collection. Viewers now have an exciting new reason to watch The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters.

Beginning this week, viewers will have access to the director's cut version of the movie





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Star Wars Temuera Morrison Jason Momoa Supergirl Disney+ The Furious Law & Order: SVU Amy Adams Heart Of The Beast The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office Director's Cut Prop Choice Surviving The Alaskan Wilderness

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