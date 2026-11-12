‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Set For IMAX 70mm Re-Release

Screenings of the original 1977 version of 'Star Wars' will begin on February 19.

‘Soul Patrol’: J.M. Harper On Exploring The Complex Legacy Of The First All-Black U.S. Special Ops Team In VietnamFrom left: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in 'Star Wars' aka 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' and will release the film in multiple formats, including IMAX 70mm, as part of the franchise’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The re-release is among several events Lucasfilm and Disney announced this afternoon for next year’s anniversary celebrations.will begin on February 19. In addition to the IMAX 70mm screenings, the film will also be presented in Digital IMAX, Digital Cinema, 70mm, 35mm, and 4DX.. The company’s synopsis reads: “This film will be a unique treat for fans as it exclusively features archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the historic film in 1977.

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”Celebration will take place on April 1-4 in Los Angeles.to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan said in a statement.

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“We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long—from the releases of ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Starfighter’ to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to