Star Wars: A New Hope Heads to Cosm Shared Reality Dome in March 2027

Cosm will premiere Star Wars: A New Hope in its Shared Reality format in March 2027 as Disney and Lucasfilm celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, the 1977 film that launched the franchise, will receive a huge new version in the new year. The year 2027 marks the original Star Wars movie's 50th anniversary, and Disney and Lucasfilm are marking the milestone with a variety of new immersive releases, toy collections, and brand partnerships.

Cosm has announced that, in partnership with Disney, it will premiere the 2019 version of Star Wars: A New Hope in its Shared Reality format in March 2027. The announcement adds another immersive element to the anniversary plans, which already include a newly restored version of the 1977 sci-fi classic arriving in theaters starting in February.

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Shared Reality Premiere Details in the Cosm Dome

Cosm will show Star Wars: A New Hope on the center of its 12k+ LED Dome in the film's original 16:9 format. The Dome's surrounding projections will be 'dynamically evolving' to further immerse audiences in the classic Star Wars locations and sequences.

The 16:9 format keeps the film's original framing at the center of the viewing space, while the surrounding projections extend the environment around the audience. Cosm presents this combination as its Shared Reality format, which is designed to place viewers inside the story rather than in front of a conventional screen.

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Cosm has used the same format before. The company previously launched Shared Reality versions of IT (2017), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, The Matrix, and Willy Wonka in the Chocolate Factory in partnership with Warner Bros., giving the Star Wars premiere an established precedent within Cosm's catalog.

Multi-Film Partnership Between Cosm and Disney

The March premiere of Star Wars: A New Hope marks the beginning of a new multi-film partnership between Cosm and Disney. Cosm has not yet announced which subsequent films from Disney or Lucasfilm will be released in the Shared Reality format.

Cosm's partnerships extend beyond Disney. The company will begin its multi-year partnership with Universal next month, with the premiere of the 2001 animated hit Shrek.

Taken together, the Warner Bros., Disney, and Universal agreements show Cosm building a library of major film titles from several studios. Each title is presented in the same Shared Reality format within the Dome, which gives audiences a consistent way to experience different films in the venue.

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Star Wars Anniversary Releases and Immersive Versions

Fans can expect three main threads during the 50th anniversary: the newly restored theatrical release starting in February, the Cosm Shared Reality premiere in March, and an immersive version of George Lucas' first Star Wars movie that Disney is launching. Disney describes the immersive version as a way to bring audiences to a galaxy far, far away like never before.

The anniversary plans also include toy collections and brand partnerships. The Cosm announcement does not detail the specific products or partners involved, so those details remain to be confirmed by Disney and Lucasfilm through their own announcements.