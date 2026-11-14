Star Wars 50th Anniversary Exhibit Coming to Franklin Institute in 2027

The official Star Wars 50th Anniversary Exhibit opens at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute on February 13, 2027, featuring 18,000 square feet of screen-used artifacts and immersive experiences.

Philadelphia's Franklin Institute will serve as the exclusive location for the official Star Wars 50th Anniversary Exhibit, which is scheduled to open its doors on February 13, 2027. This massive cultural event will occupy a substantial 18,000 square feet of interconnected galleries within the institution, dedicated entirely to celebrating half a century of the iconic franchise that began with the release of the original film in theaters in May.

Screen-Used Artifacts and Rare Displays

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The exhibition promises to showcase a diverse array of art, immersive experiences, and historical artifacts, with many items making their public debut for the very first time. Among the most highly anticipated objects are iconic pieces such as Darth Maul's double-bladed lightsaber, which holds the distinction of being the first of its kind when it debuted in the prequel era. Additionally, the exhibit will feature Darth Vader's costume, widely recognized as one of the most identifiable and significant images associated with the entire Skywalker Saga and its broader universe.

Immersive Galloping Through Iconic Scenes

Visitors will be able to engage with highly detailed recreations of famous locations from the films, including an immersive Tantive IV corridor and Queen Amidala's Throne Room. These environments are designed to transport fans directly into the heart of the action, offering a sensory experience that goes beyond traditional museum displays. The layout is curated to allow guests to journey through different eras and settings, capturing the essence of the galaxy far, far away in every corner of the 18,000 square feet.

Interactive Carbonite Experience and Audio Features

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One of the centerpiece attractions is a full-scale Han Solo carbonite prop, which includes two interactive stations that enable visitors to participate in a simulated carbonite freezing experience. Complementing this visual spectacle is a specialized lightsaber sound bar, providing guests with the unique opportunity to hear the distinct hums and ignitions of myriad lightsabers from across the franchise. These interactive elements are designed to deepen the emotional connection fans have with the lore and history of the series.

Early Sneak Peeks and Ticket Sales Details

Recent press events have already provided a glimpse into what to expect, with artifacts such as Kylo Ren's iconic lightsaber from the sequel trilogy, a Night Trooper helmet, and a Porg from the sequels on display to tease the full-scale exhibit. The Franklin Institute has confirmed that tickets are already on sale, with a limited number of tickets available per day to manage crowd flow, each assigned to specific time slots. This controlled access ensures that guests can enjoy the exhibition without overcrowding, preserving the integrity of the immersive experiences.

Timing with 50th Anniversary Celebrations

The opening of the Franklin Institute exhibit on February 13, 2027, is strategically timed to coincide with the broader Star Wars 50th Anniversary year celebrations. This schedule includes theatrical re-releases of beloved movies and major events such as Star Wars Celebration in April, ensuring that fans have multiple opportunities to engage with the franchise's history. The exhibit serves as a culminating physical experience that complements the digital and cinematic tributes happening throughout the anniversary year, marking a definitive moment in Star Wars history.