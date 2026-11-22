Explore the comprehensive plans for Star Wars 50th anniversary including new executive leadership, merchandise, films, and the upcoming Celebration 2027 event in Los Angeles.

As the franchise approaches its significant milestone, Lucasfilm is preparing for the most extensive celebration in recent memory for Star Wars 50th anniversary. New co-presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan are steering the studio toward a future that balances nostalgia with fresh storytelling initiatives.

Leadership Transition at Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan have assumed the role of co-presidents at Lucasfilm, marking a definitive shift in the company's strategic direction. This leadership change aims to stabilize the franchise after a period of mixed critical and commercial reception for recent Disney+ series and theatrical releases. The transition positions these two veterans to guide the creative and operational aspects of the brand into its next fifty years.

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The appointment of Filoni, a longtime protégé of George Lucas, and Brennan, a long-standing figure at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), signals a return to core creative values. Their combined expertise in production and visual effects is expected to address the diminishing returns experienced by some recent projects. This new structure is designed to ensure cohesive storytelling across all media platforms under the Lucasfilm banner.

2027 Exhibition and Concert Events

The Franklin Institute will launch Star Wars: The Experience on February 13, 2027, offering fans a deep dive into the franchise's history. Billed as the largest and most comprehensive behind-the-scenes traveling exhibition, it is the only official event sanctioned during the landmark anniversary year. Visitors can expect an immersive look at the creation of the galaxy far, far away.

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Additionally, Star Wars In Concert: The Skywalker Saga will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in April. This event promises to bring the epic musical score of the saga to life with a live orchestra, complementing the visual storytelling of the films. These events are part of a broader strategy to engage fans through large-scale, accessible experiences alongside new content releases.

Merchandise and Publishing Expansions

LEGO is introducing a significant line of merchandise for the 50th anniversary, including an up-scaled Luke Skywalker minifigure and a Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter. The collection also features stunning Darth Vader wall-art and a highly anticipated diorama of the Mustafar duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. A Han Solo minifigure based on original concept art is also part of the exclusive lineup.

Hasbro is expanding its presence with new figures across the Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro lines, all inspired by the original film. Preorders are already available on Hasbro.com and at select retailers, with further announcements expected throughout the year. This surge in physical products complements the literary expansions, including an expanded novelization of Star Wars: Starfighter by Delilah S. Dawson, releasing on June 22.

Future Content and Celebration 2027

Star Wars Celebration 2027 will be held in Los Angeles from April 1 to 4, serving as a major platform for Lucasfilm to unveil its future plans. The event will feature epic panels, hundreds of exhibitors, and legendary guests, aiming to provide clarity on the franchise's direction post-anniversary. This gathering is crucial for establishing the new vision under Filoni and Brennan.

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On May 4, Lucasfilm will release Star Wars: The Hero Awakens, a new documentary by R.J. Cutler exploring the creation of the first film. The documentary includes never-before-seen archive footage and audio, offering fans a deeper understanding of the original work. Meanwhile, Ahsoka season 2, directed by Filoni, continues the story with Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen returning, aiming to redefine the Force mythology.