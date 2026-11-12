Star Wars 50th Anniversary 2027 New Logo and IMAX Release

Lucasfilm unveils a metallic Star Wars 50th anniversary logo and confirms a 2027 IMAX rerelease of the original 1977 film featuring John Williams score.

Lucasfilm has officially announced plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise in 2027. The milestone event will feature a striking new logo and a special promotional video that highlights the enduring legacy of the series.

New Logo Design Features Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia

The new anniversary logo utilizes a distinctive black-and-gold color scheme with a metallic sheen. Inside the number 50, the design includes silhouettes of Luke Skywalker holding a lightsaber alongside Princess Leia. This visual treatment directly evokes the iconic imagery found in the theatrical posters of the original film.

Also read Lucasfilm and Disney Plan Year-Long Celebration for 'Star Wars' 50th Anniversary

John Williams Score Anchors 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Williams brings his legendary musical legacy to the Star Wars celebration, as his compositions are considered as integral to the franchise as lightsabers and droids. The 50th anniversary announcement video features an orchestral medley of various Star Wars themes. This musical piece pays tribute to five decades of the franchise's history and concludes with a triumphant flourish.

Historical Acclaim for Original Star Wars Soundtrack

Williams first composed the original soundtrack for the 1977 release of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. That score was subsequently reused in several later entries in the saga. For his work on the first film, he won the Best Original Score at the Academy Awards. He was later nominated for his work on its sequels and has won multiple Grammys for his work on the franchise.

Advertisement

2027 Theatrical Rerelease Plans Include IMAX 70mm

The new logo paves the way for the first film's highly anticipated rerelease in theaters. A newly restored version of the film will play in theaters from February 19, 2027, for a limited time. This new version will also mark its first IMAX release, along with IMAX 70mm screenings for select locations.

Fan Experience Updates for Original Film Trilogy

Lucasfilm has also announced a new way to experience the original film trilogy, giving fans even more ways to celebrate the franchise. These updates ensure that audiences can engage with the saga through both visual and auditory enhancements as the golden anniversary approaches.