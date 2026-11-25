Daedalic Entertainment announces Star Trek Voyager Year of Hell DLC launches December 9 on PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S. Explore the rogue-lite survival strategy expansion featuring Captain Janeway and Captain Annorax.

Daedalic Entertainment and gameXcite have officially confirmed the launch of Year of Hell, the fourth and final Expansion Pass DLC for the title Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown. This latest installment revisits one of the darkest chapters of the popular rogue-lite survival strategy game, drawing directly from the iconic two-part episode from Season 4 of the television series. The new content is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 9, for players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A separate release for the Nintendo Switch 2 will follow later on December 28.

Year of Hell DLC Launch Details

The Year of Hell expansion brings the intense temporal conflict of the Star Trek universe into the gameplay mechanics of Across the Unknown. This standalone story focuses heavily on the survival aspects of the game, offering a distinct experience from the main campaign. It features a narrative that will not affect the players' main game save, allowing for a fresh start without disrupting ongoing progress. The developers at gameXcite have designed this mode to provide a focused challenge with no additional side missions, recruitable heroes, or research technologies to distract from the core survival loop.

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Negotiating with Captain Annorax

In this expansion, players encounter Captain Annorax of the Krenim, who is attempting to rewrite history with a timeship so powerful that it can wipe out entire civilizations. The Krenim timeship poses a direct threat, and the USS Voyager comes straight into his path during the storyline. Players are given the agency to stop Annorax from erasing the timeline or to forge an alliance that Captain Janeway never made in the original series. This choice determines the narrative trajectory and the challenges that arise as the mission progresses through the dangerous temporal anomalies.

Gameplay Mechanics and Player Choices

The Star Trek: Voyager - Year of Hell DLC allows players to help Annorax repair the timeline while simultaneously trying to stop him from destroying it. Gamers will discover how the senior officers of the Voyager respond to these high-stakes negotiations with the Krenim commander. As the months pass within the game, the disapproval of the senior staff will steadily rise, adding a layer of tension to the management of the crew. Players can also choose the original episode's storyline, which requires them to work to bring Annorax's timeship down through combat and tactical decisions.

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Survival Challenges Across Sectors

Regardless of the path chosen, both options present multiple difficulties as players try to keep the Voyager flying through hostile space. The game focuses on the survival gameplay, requiring careful resource management and strategic planning to withstand the Krenim attacks. The standalone nature of the expansion ensures that the experience remains self-contained, providing a complete narrative arc that honors the source material. The developers have ensured that the difficulty curve matches the intensity of the Year of Hell episode, challenging even veteran players of the roguelite genre.

Future Updates and Series Context

This release marks the culmination of the Expansion Pass for Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown, bringing the initial content roadmap to a close. The game has already received various updates since its initial launch, sending players on time-bending chases through different sectors of the Star Trek universe. The confirmation of the December 9 release date provides a clear timeline for fans of the franchise to engage with this specific chapter. The Nintendo Switch 2 version arriving on December 28 ensures that handheld and console players have adequate time to prepare for the final DLC drop of the series.