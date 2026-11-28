Gamexcite announces the end of support for Star Trek Voyager Across the Unknown following the December 9 release of the Year of Hell expansion.

Developer Gamexcite has officially announced that it will cease support for the popular strategy survival game Star Trek Voyager Across the Unknown. This decision marks the conclusion of a dedicated era for the title, which has been a favorite among fans of the long-running television series. The end of development comes as the studio prepares to release the game's final downloadable content pack.

Final Expansion Launches December 9

The last major update for the game, titled Year of Hell, is scheduled to launch on December 9, 2026. This expansion is directly based on the famous two-part episode of the same name from the original television series. Players will take on the challenge of dealing with Annorax and his time-warping ship during this intense conflict.

Also read Star Trek Voyager Across the Unknown DLC Year of Hell Release Date Announced

The release will be available for all gaming consoles except the Nintendo Switch 2. A specific port for the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware is set to arrive later on December 28, 2026. Gamexcite emphasized that this DLC represents the absolute end of all new content additions for the franchise game.

Player Choices Reshape Voyager History

Star Trek Voyager Across the Unknown has allowed players to replicate key moments from the show's seven-season run since its release in February 2026. The game requires players to utilize their crew, skills, and limited resources to survive challenging scenarios. Decisions made by the player directly shape the outcome, leading to either canonical consequences or devastating alternative results.

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The Year of Hell expansion maintains this core mechanic by allowing fans to rewrite history. Players can choose to follow the events of the show exactly or side with Annorax to create a different outcome. This flexibility has been a key factor in the game's critical success and high user ratings.

Development Support Officially Concludes

Since its initial release in February 2026, the game has received three major DLC packs that added new scenarios for fans to explore. The upcoming Year of Hell update serves as the fourth and final piece of paid content. Gamexcite confirmed that no further content will be announced or released after this expansion drops.

However, the studio noted that general technical support for the game is not completely finished yet. If any bugs or issues arise as a direct consequence of the new DLC, they will be patched out to ensure a stable experience. Players should not expect any new features or story expansions beyond this final package.

Community Reception and Future Options

The game has garnered a respectable score of 74 on Metacritic and maintains a Very Positive rating on Steam. Fans have praised the how-if scenarios presented by Across the Unknown for their depth and engagement. The strategy survival genre has proven to be a strong fit for the Star Trek universe since the original series concluded in 2001.

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While this specific title is ending its support cycle, other Star Trek video games remain available for consumers. Several titles involve characters from Voyager or completely adapt its stories for modern audiences. Fans can continue to engage with the franchise through these alternative experiences as they wrap up their time with Across the Unknown.