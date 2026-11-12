Star Trek Voyager Character One Returns in Magic The Gathering Crossover

Magic The Gathering releases the One Borg Evolved card in the We Are the Borg Commander deck, reviving the tragic Star Trek Voyager storyline after 28 years.

The character known as One from the Star Trek: Voyager series is returning to official media nearly three decades after his initial introduction. This revival arrives through a new crossover event between the Star Trek franchise and the trading card game Magic: The Gathering. The update marks a significant moment for fans of the sci-fi drama, specifically those who followed the emotional arc of the character Seven of Nine.

One was originally created during a transporter accident that merged Seven of Nine Borg nanoprobes with the Doctor futuristic mobile emitter. This unique biological and technological fusion resulted in a drone who developed sentience and a desire for individuality rather than conforming to the Borg Collective. The character quickly became a central figure in the crew dynamic, challenging the crew to consider the nature of humanity and self-determination.

Also read William Shatner Honors Star Trek 60th Anniversary With New Foreword

The Tragic Origin and Sacrifice of One

The backstory of One is defined by a tragic relationship with Seven of Nine, who assumed a maternal role in his development. He served as a surrogate son to her, learning about human emotions and individuality while she rediscovered her own humanity. Their bond was tested repeatedly as they navigated the dangers of the Delta Quadrant, but their time together was cut short by a catastrophic event involving the Borg.

One ultimately sacrificed his life to protect the USS Voyager from the Borg Collective. This heroic act remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series, cementing his status as a fan-favorite character despite his limited screen time. His final words to Seven were You will adapt, a phrase that has since become iconic among the series community. The emotional weight of this scene continues to resonate with audiences twenty-eight years later.

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New Magic The Gathering Card Details and Abilities

Wizards of the Coast has officially reintroduced One through the new One, Borg Evolved card in the We Are the Borg Commander deck. This release is part of a larger celebration of the Star Trek 60th anniversary, aiming to honor the franchise's rich history and beloved characters. The card is categorized as a Legendary Artifact Creature, reflecting One's unique hybrid nature as both machine and being.

The card boasts a complex set of abilities that make it a powerful addition to any deck. It grants all other artifact creatures under the player's control flying, double strike, vigilance, menace, lifelink, and ward. These mechanics mirror the overwhelming power and adaptability of the Borg collective that One once fought against. The flavor text explicitly references his accidental creation from 29th-century technology, staying true to the original show's lore.

Crossover Features and Regional Shipping Delays

The Magic: The Gathering Star Trek crossover includes more than just individual character cards. The release features special mosaic-style Scene Cards that combine multiple cards to create larger illustrations. These visual tributes depict memorable moments from various Star Trek series, including Unimatrix Zero from Voyager and Showdown at Sector 001 from The Next Generation.

There are four dedicated Commander decks in this collection, each focusing on different factions within the Star Trek universe. The We Are the Borg Commander deck is the only one to feature One, alongside other iconic villains like the Borg Queen and Locutus. These decks each contain 100 cards designed to capture the strategic essence of the source material. The Federation Fleet and Klingon Fury decks offer contrasting playstyles for fans of different franchises.

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Consumers should be aware of potential shipping complications regarding the release. Wizards of the Coast confirmed that some Commander decks in North America may arrive after the official launch date. Scene Boxes and other related products are also experiencing regional delays. However, Play Boosters and Prerelease Packs appear to be on schedule for distribution.

Launch Date and Availability for Fans

The Magic: The Gathering Star Trek crossover officially launches worldwide on Friday, November 13, 2026. This date marks the official return of dozens of unforgettable characters and moments to the spotlight for a new generation of players. The event is designed to bridge the gap between the tactical gameplay of Magic: The Gathering and the narrative depth of Star Trek.

For long-time viewers, the inclusion of One serves as a poignant reminder of the emotional stakes that defined Voyager's later seasons. Jeri Ryan performance as Seven of Nine set a high standard for character development, which One complemented perfectly. The new card allows players to experience the power and tragedy of this character in a new medium.