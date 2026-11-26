Daedalic Entertainment confirms the final DLC for Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown arrives December 9. Explore the Year of Hell campaign with Captain Annorax.

Daedalic Entertainment and GameXcite have officially confirmed the release of the fourth and final downloadable content expansion for the popular strategy game Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown. Titled Year of Hell, this substantial update introduces players to a high-stakes narrative inspired by one of the most memorable two-part episodes from the original television series. The developer announced this major content drop directly on the game's Steam page, signaling a climactic conclusion to the ongoing support for the title. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the franchise's digital presence, offering dedicated fans a definitive way to engage with the Voyager lore in a modern gaming environment.

Year of Hell DLC Narrative Details

The core of the Year of Hell expansion revolves around the Krenim captain Annorax and his dangerous temporal weapons. Players will face an adversary capable of rewriting history to suit his own ends, specifically aiming to erase entire civilizations from existence. The promotional materials describe Annorax as a captain obsessed with saving his family, willing to sacrifice whole species in his quest to correct what he perceives as historical errors. This conflict presents a unique challenge for the U.S.S. Voyager crew, who must survive against an enemy that can manipulate the very fabric of time and reality.

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This new content serves as a self-contained mini-campaign consisting of three distinct new sectors within the game. According to the developers, the campaign is designed to leave the main game save file completely untouched, allowing players to experience this specific storyline without disrupting their existing progress. However, the challenge is not limited to the narrative; the expansion also tests the player's strategic capabilities by demanding that their fully built-out ship face immense difficulty. The U.S.S. Voyager has already survived encounters with the Borg and the Kazon, but facing Annorax's timeship introduces a new level of peril that changes the dynamic of the journey home.

Release Date and Critical Reception

The Year of Hell DLC is scheduled to go live on December 9, providing a concrete timeline for players eager to tackle this new content. This release date coincides with the final expansion for the game, marking the end of the content pipeline for Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown. The game has proven to be highly popular among existing Star Trek fans as well as newcomers to the franchise, establishing itself as one of the best adaptations of the universe in recent years. The developers have consistently updated the game to improve its quality, successfully shifting the community reviews from Mostly Positive to Very Positive in recent months.

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This positive trajectory in player reception highlights the effectiveness of the developer's ongoing support and the enduring appeal of the Star Trek IP. The game was released on February 18, 2026, and has since garnered an OpenCritic average score of 77 out of 100. Critics have recommended the game to sixty percent of readers, noting its success in blending strategy, roguelike, management, and simulation elements. The ESRB rating remains Everyone 10+, reflecting content descriptors for alcohol reference, fantasy violence, and language, making it accessible to a broad audience while maintaining the mature themes of the source material.

Broader Star Trek Media Landscape

The confirmation of this final DLC arrives during a period of transition for the Star Trek television franchise. Both currently active shows, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, are set to conclude their initial runs with final series airings scheduled for 2027. While this might suggest a quiet period for television content, the franchise remains vibrant through other mediums. The success of the game and the announcement of new projects indicate that the brand is evolving rather than receding, offering multiple entry points for new and veteran fans alike.

Looking ahead, Paramount is preparing to launch new cinematic adaptations that will leave the Kelvin Timeline behind. These upcoming films aim to provide a full reset and reboot for modern audiences, potentially introducing a new era of storytelling for the franchise. The combination of a robust video game ecosystem and a reimagined cinematic future suggests that Star Trek will continue to dominate the science fiction genre. The Year of Hell DLC stands as a testament to the depth of the Voyager narrative, ensuring that even as new chapters begin, the legacy of past adventures remains integral to the overarching Star Trek experience.