Magic The Gathering launches Star Trek Universes Beyond crossover on November 13, 2026, featuring Star Trek The Next Generation characters including Guinan and Jean Luc Picard in new Commander decks.

Star Trek The Next Generation continues to captivate audiences decades after its original run, with its legacy cemented by iconic characters like Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean Luc Picard and Brent Spiner as Data. The beloved series introduced figures such as Michael Dorn's Worf and Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, creating a rich tapestry of personalities that fans cherish. Now, this enduring popularity is being celebrated through a major crossover event with the popular collectible card game Magic The Gathering.

Universes Beyond Crossover Details

The Universes Beyond crossover officially launches on November 13, 2026, bringing the fictional universe of Star Trek into the physical realm of Magic The Gathering collectibles. The launch features the new Federation Fleet Commander deck, which serves as the primary entry point for fans eager to experience this intersection of fantasy and science fiction. This specific deck is designed to appeal to long-time followers of The Next Generation by focusing heavily on the core crew of the Enterprise.

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Federation Fleet Commander Deck Composition

Leading the Federation Fleet Commander deck is a card depicting Jean Luc Picard as a luminary, anchoring a 100-card collection that includes William Riker, Data, Geordi La Forge, Beverly Crusher, Deanna Troi, and Worf. The deck also pays homage to essential supporting characters by featuring dedicated cards for Ro Laren, Reginald Barclay, Dr. Katherine Pulaski, Ambassador K'Ehleyr, and even Data's pet cat, Spot. This comprehensive roster ensures that nearly every major figure from the classic series is represented in the gameplay mechanics.

Spotlight on Guinan and Ancillary Characters

Whoopi Goldberg's portrayal of Guinan stands out as a significant addition to the crossover, with the character appearing on a card titled Guinan, Ancient Advisor. Fans of the series will appreciate how the Federation Fleet deck acknowledges these often overlooked but vital supporting roles. Guinan's inclusion reflects her importance to the narrative, particularly given her memorable appearances in episodes like Yesterday's Enterprise, which features the Enterprise-C.

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Additional Star Trek Representation in Sets

Beyond the primary Federation Fleet deck, the wider Magic The Gathering release includes the We Are the Borg Commander deck, which features Patrick Stewart's likeness as Locutus of Borg. The Klingon Fury deck is headlined by Worf, further expanding the representation of The Next Generation cast. The main set also introduces characters such as Wesley Crusher and Tasha Yar, alongside the iconic Enterprise-D and interconnected scene cards showing John de Lancie's Q tormenting the crew.

Launch Availability and Collector Impact

Collectors can purchase the Federation Fleet Commander deck, its premium Collector's Edition, and various booster packs starting from the official release date of November 13, 2026. The extensive representation of The Next Generation allows fans to build entire collections dedicated to their favorite era of Star Trek. This crossover highlights the timeless appeal of the series, ensuring that characters like Guinan and Jean Luc Picard remain relevant in modern pop culture through innovative merchandise.