Star Trek TNG Mirror Universe Collection Set for Feb 2027 Release at $13.99

IDW Publishing releases a 408-page trade paperback on February 2, 2027, collecting dark alternate-reality comics featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew.

IDW Publishing has confirmed that Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Mirror Universe: IDW Classic Collections TP will arrive in stores on February 2, 2027. This new trade paperback offers a comprehensive look at a sinister alternate reality for the beloved crew of the USS Enterprise-D. The release marks a significant expansion of the franchise's publishing history in the coming winter season.

The 408-page volume is priced at $13.99 and presented in a convenient 6 x 9-inch format. It brings together four specific graphic novels that previously explored the franchise's most feared alternate dimension. Fans can now own these alternate-universe adventures in a single, convenient volume without hunting for separate issues. This collection serves as a definitive edition for those who missed the original individual releases.

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Star Trek: The Next Generation originally aired from 1987 to 1994 and followed Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The series explored strange phenomena and moral dilemmas in a peaceful Federation. The new Mirror Universe stories invert this premise completely. In this other-dimensional reality, the United Federation of Planets does not exist and the crew serves the cruel Terran Empire instead.

The collection features stories that reimagines familiar characters as members of an evil empire. Writers David Tipton and Scott Tipton scripted the narratives with art from J.K. Woodward, Marcus To, and others. Their collaboration resulted in a set of tales that flips their personalities and allegiances on their heads. This setup forces the crew to confront what they might become without their foundational ethics.

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The synopsis highlights a mission to conquer strange new worlds through enslavement and brutality. Advancement in this universe comes through assassination rather than exploration. Kindness is treated as a weakness rather than a virtue in this darker narrative. It offers a stark contrast to the hopeful tone of the original television series that defined a generation of sci-fi fans.

Readers can explore four specific titles within this comprehensive edition. These include Mirror Broken, Through the Mirror, Terra Incognita, and the one-shot Origin of Data!. Each title contributes to a cohesive narrative about the crew under different, more sinister circumstances. The Origin of Data! story specifically expands on a pivotal character moment for the android officer.

For longtime fans, this collection revisits the beloved cast in a new light. The Mirror Universe first introduced in the original 1967 Star Trek series returns with modern storytelling techniques. These stories were previously published individually by IDW Publishing before this consolidation. The new format makes them accessible to both new readers and old followers of the comic line.

The release on February 2, 2027, allows new and old fans to experience the Mirror Universe together. It represents a unique opportunity to see the crew navigate a world built on conquest and betrayal. The detailed artwork and scripting provide a rich contrast to the space exploration themes of the original show. This edition stands as a must-have for collectors of Star Trek memorabilia.