Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Villains Change

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 will introduce a new direction for the show's villains, as it prepares to conclude its run with a fifth and final season.

Star Trek : Strange New Worlds season 4 will make a huge change regarding the show's villains. Season 4 officially premieres on Thursday, July 23, on Paramount+ .

It will be the last to consist of 10 episodes, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' fifth and final season, which is expected in 2027, will only be 6 episodes. Season 4's teaser trailer promises a return to exploration and encounters with new species and planets.

However, Strange New Worlds season 4 is also setting a different course with its villains





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Star Trek Strange New Worlds Villains Season 4 Paramount+ Exploration New Species New Planets

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