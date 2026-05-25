Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Introduces Risky Puppet Episode With Jim Henson's Creature Shop

The upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds promises to be more experimental than ever, with an episode that features Captain Christopher Pike as a puppet created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Despite the additional challenges, the production team has described it as a ‘delight’ to work on.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will include the most risky and experimental episode yet, delving into a musical genre and fully animating Captain Christopher Pike as a puppet, created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

The episode is being called 'a lot of prep. It’s a lot of work on the day. It’s a lot of post.

' Director Jordan Canning will helm this special episode. The fourth season of the prequel to Star Trek will be more episodic, leading to Captain Pike passing the baton to Captain Kirk





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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Puppet Episode Captain Pike Jim Henson's Creature Shop Musical Genre Fully Animated Jordan Canning Prequel To Star Trek Baton Passing

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