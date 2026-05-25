Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 - executive producers reveal new intel on divisive episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 is getting ready to take off, with a premiere date set for Thursday, July 23, on Paramount+. The show's executive producers have revealed new information about the upcoming season, including a particularly divisive episode that has fans talking. With only a few weeks to go before the season premieres, fans are getting excited to see what's in store. With its genre-bending twists and turns, the show is known for keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ' executive producers have dropped new intel about an already divisive season 4 episode of the show. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 23, on Paramount+ .

It's the last full 10-episode season of the prequel, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' fifth and final season, which is expected to premiere in 2027, will only consist of 6 episodes. The teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 highlights the space exploration and aliens of the upcoming episodes.

However, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 will continue season 3's genre-bending big swings, and one particular gimmick episode in season 4 was already announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con. ScreenRant.com says that the show is known for its shocking plot twists, and this season will have some exciting surprises in store for viewers





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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Paramount+ Executive Producers New Intel Episode TV Show Science Fiction Space Exploration Aliens Shocks Plot Twists

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