Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Changes Canon Forever

Strange New Worlds Season 4 premiere Valles Marineris establishes Captain Pike as the architect of human history, linking Martians, the asteroid belt, and dinosaur extinction.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 has fundamentally altered the franchise's timeline, establishing Captain Christopher Pike and the USS Enterprise as the primary catalyst for all human history. The episode titled "Valles Marineris," directed by Chris Fisher and written by Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, serves as the season's premiere and represents the biggest narrative shift the series has undertaken to date.

Pike's Role in Human History

The premiere reveals that the USS Enterprise time-traveled 65 million years into Earth's past. This journey led to two critical discoveries: Mars once hosted a space-faring society, and the Red Planet was engaged in a violent war with the fifth planet in the solar system. That fifth planet was occupied by an insect species known as the Dol'drm.

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The narrative tension escalates when Martian Commander Cassell, portrayed by Saffron Burrows, boards the Enterprise. Cassell steals a warp cell from the starship to construct a doomsday weapon intended to destroy the Dol'Drms. Rather than intervening to stop the Martians, Captain Pike makes the difficult decision to allow the genocide to proceed.

Pike's choice to remain passive results in the destruction of the Dol'Drm homeworld, which becomes the Main Asteroid Belt located between Earth and Mars. A remnant fragment of that destroyed planet transforms into the Chicxulub impact meteor. This meteor is responsible for wiping out the dinosaurs on Earth 65 million years ago, directly allowing humans to replace them as the dominant species.

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Canon Changes and Alien Encounters

The episode provides an explanation for the current state of the solar system. Following the genocide, the Martians abandon their dying homeworld, which eventually becomes barren of life. This chain of events ties the origins of the asteroid belt and the extinction of dinosaurs directly to Starfleet actions.

Meanwhile, Commander Una Chin-Riley, an Illyrian played by Rebecca Romijn, becomes the second known alien to visit Cretaceous-era Earth. She discovers a crashed Dol'drm ship alongside Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh, portrayed by Christina Chong, and Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, portrayed by Melissa Navia. This visit highlights the extensive reach of Starfleet into deep time.

Voyager Canon Discrepancies

The significant timeline changes introduce a potential inconsistency with Star Trek: Voyager. In the episode "Distant Origin," fans learned that the Voth, a reptilian-humanoid species in the Delta Quadrant, are descended from Earth's hadrosaurs. According to Professor Forra Gegen, the Voth evolved on Earth, survived the meteor that killed the dinosaurs, and eventually developed space travel to reach the Delta Quadrant.

Strange New Worlds Season 4 does not explicitly address the Voth's presence on Cretaceous Earth. The Starfleet officers only explored a small portion of the planet during their time travel. The Voth may have been on a different landmass, unaware of the Martians, Dol'drms, or the Enterprise. If they encountered them, that knowledge was lost over 65 million years, replaced by religious doctrine in Voth society.

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The Ultimate Prequel Status

For 25 years, prequels have dominated the Star Trek franchise. From 1966 to 2001, the saga moved forward in time, starting with Star Trek: The Original Series in the 23rd century. Star Trek: The Next Generation expanded the canon in the 24th century. Star Trek: Enterprise, launched in 2001, was the first prequel series, followed by J.J. Abrams' alternate Kelvin timeline movies.

The Paramount+ streaming era began with Star Trek: Discovery, also a prequel in its first two seasons. Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy moved the timeline into the 25th century. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set in the 32nd century, while Star Trek: Short Treks' "Calypso" takes place a thousand years later.

Among all these sagas, Strange New Worlds Season 4 goes back further and proves more instrumental. Captain Pike and his crew are now responsible for the entire arc of human history. This positions Strange New Worlds as the ultimate prequel in the franchise, answering what more Star Trek can ask of its predecessors. The series continues streaming on Paramount+.