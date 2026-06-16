Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals First Look at T.Rex & Dragon Episodes

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is really living up to its name, with new episodes featuring dinosaurs and dragons. Watch the trailer now.

‘s next show is really living up to its name. With the luxury of knowing it’s coming to an end with Season 5,is taking some seriously bold swings with Season 4, with all-puppet and Wild West-themed episodes already confirmed.

The new season will also ramp up both the action and the blossoming friendship between James Kirk and Spock as we head closer to the era ofand the end of Captain Pike’s stewardship of the flagship Enterprise. It’s all very exciting, and Trek fans now don’t have long to wait for the new season.trailer has revealed a taste of the wild swerves we’re set to see in a few weeks.

As well as delivering on the promise of more action, the trailer confirms that a T.Rex and a fire-breathing dragon will also feature in the coming drop of new episodes. Here’s the trailer for the new season, which is slated to release on July 23 on Paramount+:.

Paramount has already revealed plans to reset the movie timeline with a new release that’s bound to be described in greater detail at the studio’s Comic Con panel in July, but for now, the TV side of Star Trek is running on fumes.

‘s most popular recent show. While some of the creative decisions have raised some eyebrows – and there was a lot of weird cynicism about the puppets episode – the show captures the spirit ofThe promise that we’ll see more of Kirk and Spock’s relationship is also great, even with the formidable shadow of the more gimmick-heavy episodes around it.

They’re both legendary characters and Wesley and Peck’s performances are worthy companions to William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy without falling too far into mimicry. Season 4 will absolutely deliver on both, if this first teaser is anything to go by. The visuals are stunning, and the way the Enterprise is framed already feels worthy of the iconic ship’s mythology.

Seriously, how many of those individual shots in the trailer capture the aura of the old vessel perfectly?star Joe Morton joins as a Starfleet admiral who sends the Enterprise on one of the season’s dangerous missions.





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