Theory suggests Star Trek Starfleet Academy finale will feature Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham, marking the end of Alex Kurtzman's tenure on Paramount+.

Speculation is mounting that Alex Kurtzman will conclude his decade-long executive leadership of the Star Trek franchise by integrating a final appearance from Captain Michael Burnham in the series finale of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. This potential narrative choice would serve as a thematic capstone to the era Kurtzman and his production company, Secret Hideout, have overseen on Paramount+ since 2017.

Final Season Premiers March 2027

Starfleet Academy begins its second and final season in March 2027 on Paramount+. The series was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunner Noga Landau. Originally, the creators planned for the show to run for four seasons to mirror the four-year experience of a college education. However, Paramount+ canceled the series after two seasons, leaving the final episode unfinished as a cliffhanger.

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The cancellation clears the path for Skydance to take the franchise in a new direction. This transition occurs just as Alex Kurtzman's contract as executive producer is expected to expire. The abrupt ending has led to rumors that new footage is being filmed to create a proper series conclusion rather than leaving the story unresolved.

New Footage and Toronto Filming

Evidence suggests that new material was filmed in Toronto after the official wrap date. Christina Chong returned to Toronto in February to shoot additional scenes. This timing is significant because Strange New Worlds had already wrapped its series in December. Alex Kurtzman, who also directs episodes of Starfleet Academy, may have utilized this opportunity to film new sequences.

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Starfleet Academy previously used the stages originally built for Discovery. This location choice provides a convenient homecoming for Sonequa Martin-Green. She currently stars in Boston Blue, which also films in Toronto. The proximity of her current production makes a cameo appearance logistically feasible for the finale.

Sonequa Martin-Green Cameo Theory

There is a strong theory that Sonequa Martin-Green will appear as Captain Michael Burnham in the final episode. Burnham served as the Captain of her starship after the events of Discovery. Although she was not originally planned to appear in Starfleet Academy, narrative ties suggest she could make a brief return.

Cast members Sandro Rosta, Karim Diane, and Bella Shepard stated at New York Comic-Con that they do not know how the show ends. Their comments indicate a new ending is being constructed beyond what was originally shot. Bella Shepard noted that the ending involves complications but also wraps things up, suggesting a coda-style conclusion.

Closing the 32nd Century Timeline

Starfleet Academy serves as the narrative conclusion to the story started by Discovery. It wraps up the 32nd century timeline, which has been the farthest continuous point in Star Trek history. Alex Kurtzman served as showrunner for Discovery in its second season. That series kicked off ten years of Star Trek programming on the streaming platform.

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Including Captain Burnham in the finale would honor her role as the central figure of Kurtzman's Star Trek era. Discovery received three extra days to film a twelve-minute coda after its cancellation. Kurtzman may have negotiated a similar extended epilogue to provide closure for the cadets and the broader franchise narrative.