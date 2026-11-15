Star Trek Shadow Frontier Announced as Psychological Horror with Michelle Forbes Returning as Ro Laren

Paramount Games and Bloober Team release details on Star Trek Shadow Frontier, a new psychological horror title starring Ro Laren played by Michelle Forbes, exploring dark themes within the Star Trek universe.

Paramount Games and developer Bloober Team have officially announced Star Trek Shadow Frontier, a story-driven psychological horror action-adventure set within the expansive Star Trek universe. The project marks a significant genre departure for the iconic sci-fi franchise, focusing on intense narrative tension and survival mechanics rather than traditional diplomatic exploration. This new title will launch exclusively on Steam, offering players a darker, more visceral interpretation of the franchise's established lore.

Former Lieutenant Ro Laren takes the center stage in this upcoming experience, portrayed by her original actress, Michelle Forbes, who reprises her role from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The narrative follows Ro as she attempts to rescue an old friend, a mission that forces her to confront her fractured psyche and past demons. Her journey is driven by duty and purpose, but the cost of discovery is severe as she navigates a corrupted labyrinth where memories twist and reality is threatened.

Also read Magic The Gathering Star Trek Set Launches With Diplomacy Mechanics

Players will navigate a lethal planet where survival is the primary objective against a hostile ecosystem explicitly designed to absorb Ro's consciousness. The environment features weaponized creatures that Ro must either fight or flee from, creating high-stakes gameplay moments. The setting aims to haunt her mind similar to hallucination-delivering villains found in broader sci-fi horror, grounding the terror in the specific psychological state of the protagonist.

To defend herself against these immediate threats, Ro has access to iconic Star Trek technology including a Phaser for self-defense and a Tricorder to scan objects and gather environmental data. These familiar tools provide a sense of continuity for seasoned fans while supporting the game's survival-horror mechanics. The developers have emphasized that the experience is a psychological action-adventure, warning players against intense violence, blood, and gore in all promotional materials.

Advertisement

Bloober Team brings its renowned expertise in modern horror titles to this project, leveraging their success with the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn. Their reputation for delivering intense, narrative-heavy experiences allows for a unique interpretation of the Star Trek IP. This collaboration promises to reimagine the setting with unsettling atmospheres that highlight the darker themes often implicit in the broader franchise.

While the game is currently in active development for Steam, no official release date has been confirmed at this time. The project represents a notable addition to the recent wave of Star Trek media, distinguishing itself from other upcoming series and games. It stands as one of the few new mainline entries in the current media landscape, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved character.

Ro Laren was originally introduced in the fifth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, working reluctantly with Captain Jean-Luc Picard before becoming a fan favorite. Her portrayal by Michelle Forbes remains the canonical version for many viewers, and the game's faithful rendering of her likeness aims to satisfy long-time adherents to the original series continuity. This casting choice provides a high degree of authenticity that fans of the original series have long requested.

The announcement arrives as the franchise enters a period of significant expansion and variation in tone. Star Trek Shadow Frontier joins other upcoming projects such as Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, and Starfleet Academy. By focusing on psychological horror, the game offers a distinct contrast to these other narrative-driven productions, expanding the boundaries of what Star Trek media can achieve.

Advertisement

The game's promotional description highlights the harrowing journey of survival and self-discovery that awaits players. It emphasizes that in true Star Trek fashion, Ro's mission is driven by duty, yet the environment itself seems determined to sever her connection to reality. This narrative focus on internal conflict and external survival creates a unique hook for audiences seeking a more mature and terrifying entry into the franchise.

Developers have noted that the story will delve into the darkness of the Star Trek universe, a realm rarely explored in such explicit horror terms. The weaponized creatures and the psychological toll on Ro provide a fresh lens through which to view the franchise's usual optimism and exploration. This approach aligns with Bloober Team's signature style while respecting the core elements that make Star Trek a beloved property.