Star Trek's Ro Laren Returns in Horror Game After TV Series Death, Not in Paramount+ Spinoff

Michelle Forbes reprises her role as Ro Laren in the survival horror video game Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, providing a new chapter for the beloved character after her on-screen death in Star Trek: Picard, while the planned spinoff Star Trek: Legacy remains unmade.

A beloved character from Star Trek : The Next Generation, Lieutenant (later Commander) Ro Laren , is set to return, but not in a new Paramount+ series.

Following the critical and popular success of Star Trek: Picard season 3, the proposed spinoff Star Trek: Legacy was not greenlit, as Paramount's Star Trek television franchise is concluding and may undergo a reset. However, Ro Laren's story continues in a different medium: the upcoming survival horror video game Star Trek: Shadow Frontier. Notably, Michelle Forbes reprises her iconic role, providing the voice for Ro.

Introduced in The Next Generation's fifth season, Ro quickly became a fan favorite due to her complex morality and strained relationship with Captain Jean-Luc Picard. She departed the series in season seven after betraying Picard and aligning with the Maquis rebellion. Forbes previously declined a role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, leading to the creation of Major Kira Nerys. Ro returned in Picard season 3, episode 5, "Imposters," reconciling with Picard before being killed in action.

Shadow Frontier, announced at IGN Live 2026, is a "mature, story-driven, action-adventure" title developed by Paramount Games Studio in partnership with Bloober Team, known for the Silent Hill remake. The game blends the Star Trek universe with a single-player, third-person survival horror experience.

According to Shawn Kittelsen of Paramount Games and Michał Gembicki of Bloober, the plot begins with Ro being lured to a derelict planet, a "graveyard for spaceships," where she becomes stranded and must investigate the cause of the wreckage. The narrative is a psychological horror tale where Ro confronts her past decisions and "skeletons in her closet.

" The game's setting likely falls between The Next Generation and Picard, before her reconciliation with Picard. Forbes' involvement is a major draw; Kittelsen describes her performance as a tour-de-force and claims new players will fall in love with the character. Ro's death in Picard was definitive, though showrunner Terry Matalas hinted at possible hidden survival, a thread that could have been picked up in Legacy.

One fan theory suggested Ro was abducted by Changelings after her shuttle explosion, similar to Tuvok's fate in Picard. Despite cast and fan enthusiasm, Star Trek: Legacy remains unproduced as Paramount Global, now under Skydance Media's ownership, is shifting Star Trek into a new direction, potentially leaving its 60-year canon behind. This game offers an alternative path for Ro's story, exploring darker themes within the Star Trek universe





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Star Trek Ro Laren Michelle Forbes Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Star Trek: Picard Star Trek: Legacy Paramount+ Video Game Survival Horror Bloober Team

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