Star Trek's Picard Returns as Locutus in New MTG Scene Card Set

The upcoming Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover reintroduces Picard as the Borg-controlled Locutus with a new four‑card mosaic in Showdown at Sector 001, celebrating the franchise's darkest moment on 13 November 2026.

Star Trek fans will see Captain Jean‑Luc Picard transformed into the Borg ‑controlled Locutus once more with the release of the Showdown at Sector 001 Scene Card set. The four‑card mosaic, set to debut on 13 November 2026, recreates the iconic confrontation between Data and Picard in the episode "The Best of Both Worlds" from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Details of the Locutus Mosaic

The centerpiece card is titled "Locutus, the One Who Speaks" and features Picard in full Borg assimilation. The card grants a power boost to artifact creatures, echoing the technological dominance of the Collective. A second card, "Death Is Irrelevant", makes artifact creatures indestructible and allows players to assimilate creatures from graveyards, further mirroring Borg lore.

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Conductor Nicky Barkla designed the four‑piece illustration, which together forms a larger image when arranged. Each card is playable in Magic: The Gathering and doubles as a collectible piece that celebrates a pivotal Star Trek moment.

Other Scene Card Collections

Showdown at Sector 001 is not the sole release in the crossover. Three additional Scene Card series are available through Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Unimatrix Zero highlights Seven of Nine and Captain Kathryn Janeway from Voyager in a six‑card tribute. Deep Space Find showcases Deep Space Nine with a nine‑card mosaic. Mirror, Mirror recreates the Original Series episode with six cards featuring alternate versions of Kirk, Spock, and the crew.

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Fans can also purchase two dedicated six‑card Scene Boxes. Enterprise‑Q focuses on Picard's crew confronting Q, while Divergent Timeline reunites the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew. All collections celebrate key moments across the Star Trek saga.

Implications for Magic: The Gathering Players

The Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover, launching on 13 November 2026, celebrates 60 years of the franchise by blending iconic characters, spacecraft and technology with the game's mechanics. Players who have never played Magic will find the Scene Cards a compelling way to engage with Star Trek lore, while veteran players can incorporate the new cards into decks that benefit from artifact synergies.

Collectors and gamers alike will encounter a blend of nostalgic imagery and functional gameplay. The Showdown at Sector 001 set marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Wizards of the Coast and Paramount, bringing a beloved sci‑fi universe into the table‑top. The release's timing aligns with the franchise's anniversary, promising to generate excitement across the community.