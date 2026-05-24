Star Trek's Future on Screen Looks Quiet Amid Celebration

Despite the year-long celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary, its future on screen remains uncertain. The comic published by IDW provides a glimpse of what could be the future of the show, particularly the animated series 'Lower Decks.' Exciting news for fans and creatives alike, the comic promises more stories and potential series events.

The 60th anniversary year of Star Trek has passed with little news of future announcements, but excitement builds with the potential of a Comic Con panel and a new Star Trek comic published by IDW.

The comic, titled 'The Future of Lower Decks is Bright: A 60th Anniversary Special,' showcases what a new season of the canceled show would have looked like, thanks to creator Mike McMahan. The comic also highlights the hope for the revival of the show, with ideas for more episodes, a movie, or even a live-action spinoff





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Star Trek Lower Decks 60Th Anniversary Comic Revival Animation Celebration

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