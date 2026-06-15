Star Trek’s Divisive Series Sets Exciting New Release Today Ahead Of Final Season Return

The Star Trek series will receive one more season.

A divisive Star Trek series among certain parts of the fandom just received a brand-new release three months after season 1 ended on Paramount+. In the streaming era of the Star Trek franchise, Paramount+ has released shows like Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy and Strange New Worlds.

The most recent installment, Starfleet Academy, wrapped up in March after receiving very mixed audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a second and final season coming at some point in the future. Now, as of June 15, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1 is available to buy on digital platforms.

Audiences who purchase the season will also get access to more than an hour of special features, including the featurettes First Year and Mario Magic: Props, a gag reel, two deleted scenes, and one extended scene. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy centers on the titular training center in which cadets undergo an intense program to become Starfleet officers. Holly Hunter stars in the series as Chancellor Nahla Ake, who works as an instructor at the academy.

Aside from trying to graduate from the program, the cadets also have the added stress of dealing with friendships, relationships, rivalries, and an enemy that causes chaos for the Academy and the Federation. Hunter's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy co-stars include Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, Gina Yashere, and Paul Giamatti.

Notaro and Wiseman, who play Jett Reno and Sylvia Tilly, respectively, first played these characters on Star Trek: Discovery. Gaia Violo created Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau on board as showrunners. All three are also on the executive-producing team with Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry , Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber.

Kurtzman is no stranger to Star Trek after previously producing and co-writing the scripts for J.J. Abrams' films Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness and working on the Paramount+ Star Trek projects Discovery, Short Treks, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds and Section 31. The Starfleet Academy season 1 premiered in January 2026, earning positive reviews from critics and an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score.

However, the audience score is much lower, at 52%, after the series received complaints from people in right-wing circles who claimed Star Trek had become woke, even though the franchise has always celebrated diversity, equity, and inclusion. After the review-bombing, Paramount, now under very different ownership than when the series was first announced, revealed it was canceling Starfleet Academy.

The entertainment company had already ordered season 2 and started filming by that point, so the streamer will release one more season eventually, though a premiere date hasn't been announced yet. Subscribe to the newsletter for deeper Star Trek context Want fuller takes on recent Star Trek releases and the fan debates around them? Subscribe to the newsletter for in-depth Star Trek coverage, behind-the-scenes context, and thoughtful analysis that keeps you informed about the franchise.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Aside from Starfleet Academy, there's only one other Star Trek series still around: Strange New Worlds. Season 4 will debut this July, with a final season already in the works.

Until Strange New Worlds returns, though, Star Trek viewers can revisit Starfleet Academy season 1 now that it's available to buy on digital platforms. 413 6.9/10 Star Trek: Starfleet Academy 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-14 Drama Sci-Fi Action Adventure Release Date 2026 - 2027-00-00 Network Paramount+ Showrunner Alex Kurtzman, Noga Landau Directors Douglas Aarniokoski, Alex Kurtzman, Andi Armaganian, Larry Teng Writers Gaia Violo, Alex Taub, Jane Maggs, Tawny Newsome, Kirsten Beyer, Kiley Rossetter, Eric Anthony Glover Cast See All After being closed for over a hundred years, Starfleet Academy is reopening its doors to those who wish to pursue a career as Starfleet Officers.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy follows a new group of cadets as they come of age and build friendships, rivalries, and romantic relationships while being threatened by a new adversary that could destroy the Academy and the Federation itself.

Franchise Star Trek Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator Gaia Violo, Alex Kurtzman, Noga Landau Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman, Frank Siracusa, Jenny Lumet, Olatunde Osunsanmi, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Aaron Baiers, Gaia Violo, Noga Landau, Trevor Roth Producers Alex Kurtzman, Frank Siracusa, Jenny Lumet, Olatunde Osunsanmi, John Weber, Michelle Paradise, Rod Roddenberry, Aaron Baiers, Noga Landau, Gaia Violo Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10 Release Window 2026 Story By Gaia Violo Streaming Service Paramount Plus Franchise Star Trek Where To Watch Paramount Plus Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Trek Franchise Faces Uncertainty with No Active Series in DevelopmentThe future of Star Trek television is currently in limbo as there are no shows in active development for the first time in years. Despite rumors of a Kirk-centric spinoff, key personnel have not been contacted, suggesting no plans are in place. The conclusion of the current series marks the end of the modern Trek era, with Paramount yet to decide on the franchise's next phase.

Read more »

Star Wars Tales Anthology Series Expands Universe with Unique Character-Focused StoriesThe Star Wars Tales anthology series, beginning with Tales of the Jedi in 2022, has grown into multiple installments exploring different characters and time periods. Each entry, such as Tales of the Empire and Tales of the Underworld, narrows its focus to individual characters, allowing the franchise to delve into untouched corners of the galaxy and expand lore across various eras.

Read more »

The Rookie's Documentary Episodes: A Divisive but Effective Format ExperimentThe Rookie's mockumentary-style episodes, which parody true-crime docuseries, have been a recurring but controversial feature since Season 3. While many fans criticize them as boring or immersion-breaking, these episodes offer a fresh perspective on police procedurals by breaking formulaic patterns and adding depth to characters through self-conscious, satirical storytelling.

Read more »

Star Wars 2026: New Disney+ Series, Box‑Office Struggles, and Ahsoka's Delayed ReturnThe Star Wars franchise rolls out two major releases in 2026-a critically lauded Disney+ series, Maul - Shadow Lord, and a theatrical film, The Mandalorian - Grogu, which faces low box‑office returns. Season two of Maul is set to stream soon, while the Ahsoka series is pushed to early 2027 with a new cast lineup after Claudia Black's exit over salary disputes. The year highlights the franchise's shifting focus from cinema to streaming and sparks debate over pay equity and future storytelling strategies.

Read more »