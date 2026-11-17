Star Trek Online announces the Return to Duty Starter Pack is now available on Xbox and PlayStation from November 14 to 24, offering premium gear and ships for the 60th anniversary celebration.

The Star Trek franchise is marking its 60th anniversary in 2026 with a mix of high-profile announcements and deeply emotional tributes. While the year has featured nostalgic releases like The Original Voyages and major crossovers with Magic: The Gathering, the celebrations faced a somber turn in October with the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. The beloved actor, who portrayed Jean-Luc Picard, left fans and the sci-fi community mourning one of its most iconic figures. This loss casts a shadow over what was intended to be an entirely celebratory year for the enduring space opera series.

Return to Duty Pack Launches on Consoles

Star Trek Online is launching the Return to Duty Starter Pack on Xbox and PlayStation platforms starting on November 14th. This limited-time promotion, which runs through November 24th, offers players a curated selection of upgrades and customization options. The bundle was previously available for PC gamers in October, but this new window specifically targets console players who missed the earlier release. It serves as the final major promotional push for the game before the 60th anniversary year concludes in 2026.

Also read Sir Patrick Stewart's Death Casts Shadow Over Star Trek x Magic The Gathering Release

Game Mechanics and Premium Currency Details

The Return to Duty Starter Pack is priced at 1,500 Zen, the premium currency within the Star Trek Online economy. At standard retail rates, this cost translates to approximately $15, though actual prices may shift based on specific store promotions or regional variations. Players can also acquire Zen by exchanging refined Dilithium, a resource earned through gameplay, with other users in the player-driven market. The pack is designed to help returning veterans strengthen their fleets and modify existing characters without the need to restart their journey from the beginning.

A standout feature of this bundle is the inclusion of the Kobayashi Maru Supply Device. This unique item summons the famous freighter during space combat scenarios. Once activated, the Kobayashi Maru provides powerful buffs that can significantly alter the outcome of difficult battles. This mechanic allows players to gain a tactical advantage in the 25th-century setting where the free-to-play MMORPG primarily takes place. It is a valuable addition for those looking to optimize their combat performance.

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Additional Limited-Time Bundles Offer Variety

Alongside the main Return to Duty pack, three other bundles are available as part of this concurrent promotion. The Undiscovered Mini-Bundle costs 2,800 Zen and includes three Augmented Gorn Bridge Officers. This package also features exclusive uniforms, a Saur Vanity Pet, and the Gorn Rebellion Distress Signal, which calls in Gorn ships to assist players during combat encounters. This option caters to fans of the Gorn species and those looking to expand their command roster with specialized officers.

The Herald Bundle is priced at 1,200 Zen and focuses on Iconian-inspired equipment. It includes Herald weapons, special traits, kit modules, and the Iconian Polymorphic Probe Launcher. This set appeals to players interested in the advanced and mysterious technology of the Iconians. Meanwhile, the Frontier Day Mini Bundle is available for just 550 Zen. It offers Tier 4 Kobayashi Maru and Tong'Duj freighters, Vulcan customization options, a Photonic Science Officer Candidate, and three Master Keys. These varied options ensure there is something for every type of player in the Star Trek Online community.

Developer Context and Game Status in 2026

Star Trek Online, developed by Cryptic Studios and published by Gearbox Publishing, Perfect World Entertainment, and Atari, continues to expand its content library throughout 2026. The game, which has been running since its February 2, 2010 release, maintains a T rating for Teen from the ESRB due to fantasy violence and mild suggestive themes. The Return to Duty promotion is part of a broader strategy to engage the player base and celebrate the franchise's milestone anniversary.

Despite the sad news regarding Sir Patrick Stewart, the community remains active and engaged. The introduction of these new bundles provides a tangible way for fans to connect with the lore and mechanics of the Star Trek universe. Whether through the tactical depth of space combat or the customization of fleets, these offerings keep the spirit of exploration alive. As 2026 draws to a close, the Return to Duty packs offer one last chance to gear up before the next chapter of Star Trek begins.