Star Trek Online launches Q's Winter Wonderland and adds the Tarellian Plague Ship to commemorate Patrick Stewart and the franchise's 60th anniversary.

Star Trek Online has officially announced its upcoming December content updates, featuring a tribute to the late Sir Patrick Stewart and the addition of the Tarellian Plague Ship. This announcement comes as the broader Star Trek franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary, providing players with a renewed opportunity to engage with the era defined by The Next Generation.

Q's Winter Wonderland Event Dates

Star Trek Online returns to the whimsical chaos of the trickster god Q for its annual holiday celebration. The Q's Winter Wonderland Event will run from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027, and will be available to players across all supported platforms. This annual tradition invites characters from all species and allegiances to participate in a mix of frivolity, prizes, and unpredictable challenges orchestrated by Q.

Also read Jonathan Frakes Reflects on Star Trek First Contact 30 Years On

Players should remain vigilant, as Q is notoriously untrustworthy, ensuring that the holiday extravaganza is never entirely safe. The event continues its tradition of offering a diverse array of special missions that blend humor with the high-stakes nature of space exploration. These activities are designed to test player skills while delivering the signature unpredictability associated with the character of Q in the Star Trek universe.

Tarellian Plague Ship Addition

Alongside the seasonal event, the Star Trek Online team will introduce the Tarellian Plague Ship to the game this December. This vessel is a direct representation of the ship featured in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode titled Haven. According to the official game roadmap, this addition will be accessible on all platforms, allowing fans to command a piece of iconic television history.

Advertisement

The Tarellian Plague Ship serves a specific narrative purpose within the Star Trek lore, originally designed to carry Tarellian refugees fleeing a devastating plague. These vessels were frequently turned away or destroyed by other starships due to fear of contagion. The ship's design is distinct, described in the show's script as having a shiny globe center with dozens of spike-like structures that tumble end over end.

Memorable Mission Activities

The Q's Winter Wonderland Event offers a variety of specific challenges that have become fan favorites in recent years. Past and current missions include Tide of Ice, The Kramp'Ihri Cones, and The Fast and the Flurrious. These missions often feature unique visual elements, such as the fascinatingly creepy Gingerbread men that players encounter, which provide a memorable and slightly unsettling aesthetic experience.

Additionally, the event schedule includes Klingon Ice Fishing, adding a humorous twist to the traditional fishing mechanic found in many online games. These activities are not just cosmetic but integrate into the gameplay loop, rewarding players for their participation in the winter festivities. The combination of these tasks ensures that the event remains engaging for both casual observers and dedicated players throughout the month.

2026-2027 Roadmap Overview

The release of the Tarellian Plague Ship is part of a broader update strategy detailed in the Star Trek Online 2026-2027 roadmap. This roadmap outlines several exciting developments coming to the game between the current date and February 2027. The developers at Cryptic Studios have indicated that content updates are unlikely to cease, promising continued immersion in the Star Trek universe.

Advertisement

While this December content does not include new television shows, it serves as a significant tribute to the legacy of The Next Generation. The addition of the Tarellian ship and the continuation of the Q event allow players to interact with the iconic characters and settings that defined a generation of science fiction fans. This approach reinforces the enduring popularity of the franchise as it moves past its 60th milestone.