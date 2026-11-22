Star Trek Online confirms December ship releases including NX Enterprise and TNG Plague Ship, with Season 38 launching in February to celebrate 17 years.

Star Trek Online has officially unveiled its content roadmap for the upcoming months, signaling a major expansion of playable starships from the franchise's rich television history. The developers have confirmed that the Terran NX starship from the prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise will become available to PC players in December. This addition serves to immortalize the early days of human space exploration within the game's interactive universe, offering fans a tangible connection to the origins of Starfleet.

NX Enterprise and TNG Plague Ship Arrive in December

The Terran NX starship from Star Trek: Enterprise will join the roster for PC users in December, with a console release scheduled for January. This timeline ensures that players on all platforms can eventually pilot the vessel that represents humanity's first ventures into the stars. The NX class is widely regarded by long-time fans as one of the most iconic designs from the franchise's animated adaptations and live-action prequels.

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In a simultaneous announcement, the development team revealed that the Tarellian Plague Ship from Star Trek: The Next Generation will debut in December on both PC and consoles. This specific vessel adds a unique aesthetic and gameplay element derived from one of the most memorable episodes of the beloved series. The release of the NX Enterprise and the Plague Ship demonstrates the game's commitment to diversifying its fleet options across different eras of Star Trek lore.

Deep Space Nine Bundle and Prodigy Ship Included

Beyond the Enterprise and Next Generation additions, the roadmap includes the Dominion War Starfleet Starship Bundle from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. This bundle caters to fans of the darker, more grounded tone that defined that specific iteration of the series. It allows players to engage with the political and military complexities of the Dominion War through authentic ship designs.

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Additionally, the Vau N'akat Starship from Star Trek: Prodigy is set to be added to the game. This inclusion brings the modern animated series into the fold, bridging the gap between older generations of fans and new audiences. These additions join the Romulan Narada Starship from the 2009 film and the Vidiian Starship from Star Trek: Voyager, both of which debuted in the last couple of months. The continuous influx of ships from diverse series highlights the broad appeal of the multiplayer online experience.

Season 38 Launches in February for 17th Anniversary

Looking ahead to the new year, Star Trek Online is preparing for a significant milestone with the launch of Season 38 in February. This season is designed to celebrate 17 years since the original launch of the game, marking a significant longevity in the video game industry. The developers have promised a substantial amount of new content to mark this occasion, ensuring that the anniversary is a major event for the community.

Season 38 will introduce a variety of new missions, encounters, and events for players to engage with. These updates are intended to provide fresh challenges and narrative threads that complement the new ship additions. The focus on content variety ensures that both veteran players and newcomers have reasons to return to the game during this celebratory period. The expansion aims to deepen the role-playing aspects and combat mechanics that have defined the experience.

Franchise Future With New Films and TV Conclusions

The news from the game coincides with broader shifts in the Star Trek multimedia landscape. While the final two ongoing television series tied to the intellectual property will conclude next year, the franchise is preparing for a cinematic pivot. The upcoming film directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein is set to leave the JJ Abrams Kelvin Timeline behind.

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This new film will feature a whole cast of new characters, suggesting a renewed impetus for the franchise heading into the 2030s. The move away from the alternate reality timeline may indicate a return to a more traditional or unified canon. This shift could provide a fresh foundation for future storytelling across all media, including the ongoing success of Star Trek Online. The combination of new games, a new film, and the conclusion of current shows marks a transitional era for the beloved property created by Gene Roddenberry.