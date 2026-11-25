John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein reveal their Star Trek reboot draws inspiration from Training Day and Crimson Tide to explore institutional friction within Starfleet.

Paramount Global is preparing to launch a significant reboot of the Star Trek franchise, marking a pivotal moment after years of developmental stagnation. The upcoming theatrical film is currently in development under the creative direction of writers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. This project aims to revitalize the sci-fi legacy following the mixed reception of 2016's Star Trek Beyond and subsequent false starts. The studio is seeking to correct a decade of abandoned scripts and stalled announcements to deliver a compelling new chapter for the brand.

Inspirations Draw From Denzel Washington Thrillers

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein disclosed that their approach to the new movie relies heavily on two specific cinematic works. The directors revealed that the script draws spiritual inspiration from Antoine Fuqua's Training Day and Tony Scott's Crimson Tide. These films are not space operas but rather intense thrillers that serve as the primary touchstones for the narrative structure. The choice signals a departure from traditional space adventure tropes in favor of a more grounded, high-tension atmosphere.

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Both training day and crimson tide explore complex themes of institutional friction and the struggle between power and morality. The filmmakers confirmed that these themes are central to their pitch for the Star Trek reboot. By adapting the tonal elements of these thrillers, the directors intend to create a story that feels both familiar to the genre and surprisingly fresh. This unique blend aims to balance the franchise's optimistic roots with a more urgent, realistic narrative style.

Focus On Starfleet Institution And Internal Conflict

Jonathan Goldstein explained that the movie will provide a deep look into the institution of Starfleet itself. He noted that while Starfleet has traditionally been portrayed as an idealized version of the future, the new film acknowledges the presence of problematic individuals within such a long-standing organization. The narrative will not be cynical or nihilistic but will instead highlight how bad apples can impact the core values of an institution.

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This perspective represents a bold move, as similar interrogations of the organization have occurred on the small screen in recent years. The film will feature a brand-new group of original characters rather than legacy icons from the Original Series or Next Generation. This allows the story to unfold almost entirely in real time, focusing on immediate pressure-cooker tension. The real-time structure eliminates the need for extensive exposition, creating a more immersive and urgent viewing experience.

Balancing Optimism With Genre Pivot

Fans have expressed understandable concern regarding the potential for a dark or dystopian take on the franchise. The terms dark and bad apples can trigger anxiety among viewers protective of the series core optimism. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are aware of this sensitivity and have been vocal about their intentions. They aim to ensure that the genre pivot enhances the existing DNA of the franchise rather than erasing it.

The primary threat in the story is ideological and personal rather than a faceless alien armada. This focus on internal conflict offers a smart strategy for a reboot testing new waters. The tonal shift suggests a necessary difference from previous installments while maintaining the spirit of exploration. The new era of Star Trek movies appears poised to deliver a rejuvenated vision that respects the past while boldly pushing into uncharted narrative territory.