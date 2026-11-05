Star Trek Janeway Returns with Borg Implants in MTG Stardates

Magic: The Gathering reveals Janeway Cracked Mirror card for November 13 launch, featuring Borg implants and Mirror Universe villainy from Star Trek Prodigy.

Star Trek is officially bringing back Captain Kathryn Janeway with her iconic Borg implants in a new crossover event with Magic: The Gathering. The character will appear in the upcoming Stardates expansion, marking a sinister return for the former Voyager captain. This release celebrates the franchise's 60th anniversary with characters, starships, and iconic moments from across its history. The card features artwork by Oliver Barrett and introduces a mythic rare version of the commander. It directly references the alternate reality version of Janeway from recent television storytelling.

The Core Details Of Janeway Cracked Mirror

The card named Janeway, Cracked Mirror is a mythic rare from Star Trek: Stardates featuring artwork by Oliver Barrett. It serves as a reskinned version of the existing Magic card Isshin, Two Heavens as One. This original card was introduced in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set before receiving this new Star Trek-inspired appearance. The name is a direct reference to Cracked Mirror, the 14th episode of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2. That episode premiered in July 2024 and featured Chakotay and the Protostar crew traveling between alternate realities. They encountered an evil version of Janeway commanding the ISS Voyager-A in the Mirror Universe. This serves as one of several Mirror Universe cards featured in the upcoming crossover.

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The alternate Janeway sports a scar and a distinctive Borg implant resembling the one worn by Seven of Nine. She wears a darker uniform and displays a ruthless personality consistent with her Mirror Universe counterpart. The card's flavor text showcases her villainous nature with the quote You've slithered right into the viper's nest. Mechanically, the card costs three mana consisting of one each of red, white, and black. It has a power and toughness of 3/4. Its special ability allows attack-related triggered abilities to activate an additional time. This makes it particularly valuable in aggressive decks built around combat strategies and quick strikes.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Captain Kathryn Janeway spent seven seasons doing the impossible in Star Trek: Voyager. She kept her crew together while searching for a way home from the Delta Quadrant. The series was played by Kate Mulgrew, who faced countless challenges throughout the run. None quite matched the sacrifices made in the iconic 2001 finale Endgame. The two-part finale brought Janeway face-to-face with her future self. She was an older admiral who traveled back in time to spare Voyager's crew another 16 years in deep space. Her plan ultimately led to one of the franchise's most memorable encounters with the Borg Queen.

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The Borg Queen attempted to assimilate Janeway into the Collective. This left her with Borg implants that became a part of her character design. However, Janeway had secretly infected herself with a neurolytic pathogen. She outplayed the Borg in one of the show's most famous moments. Now, 25 years after Voyager's unforgettable conclusion, the character returns with these implants. This particular version has a very different history despite the Borg implant similarities. The new card represents a crossover between Wizards of the Coast and Paramount Global.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

Janeway, Cracked Mirror is not included in any of the four pre-constructed Commander decks. It is instead part of the 30-card Stardates bonus collection. This collection features existing Magic cards reimagined with Star Trek characters and references. Nonfoil versions can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Traditional foil versions are exclusive to Collector Boosters. The larger Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover officially launches on November 13, 2026.

The release also includes four Commander decks: Federation Fleet, Landing Party, Klingon Fury, and We Are the Borg. Some products, including Commander decks in North America, are currently experiencing shipping delays according to recent reports. Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield and falls into the Fantasy main genre. Its initial release date was August 5, 1993. This collaboration highlights the enduring legacy of both franchises across multiple platforms and media formats.